Seattle, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced the release of its Internet Security Report for Q4 2019. It found that evasive malware grew to record high levels; over two-thirds of malware detected by WatchGuard’s Firebox security appliances in Q4 2019 evaded signature-based antivirus solutions. Obfuscated or evasive malware is becoming the rule, not the exception, and companies of all sizes desperately need to deploy advanced anti-malware solutions that can detect and block these attacks.
In addition, WatchGuard found widespread phishing campaigns exploiting a Microsoft Excel vulnerability from 2017. This ‘dropper’ malware downloads several other types of malware onto victims’ systems, including a keylogger named Agent Tesla that was also used in phishing attacks in February 2020 that preyed on fears of a coronavirus outbreak.
“Our findings from Q4 show that threat actors are always evolving their attack methods,” said Corey Nachreiner, chief technology officer at WatchGuard. “With over two-thirds of malware in the wild obfuscated to sneak past signature-based defenses, and innovations like Mac adware on the rise, businesses of all sizes need to invest in multiple layers of security. Advanced AI or behavioral-based anti-malware technology and robust phishing protection like DNS filtering will be especially crucial.”
WatchGuard’s Internet Security Report prepares businesses, service providers and end users with the data, trends, research and best practices they need to defend against today’s security threats. Here are the key findings from the Q4 2019 report:
The findings included in WatchGuard’s Internet Security Report are drawn from anonymized Firebox Feed data from active WatchGuard UTM appliances whose owners have opted in to share data to support the Threat Lab’s research efforts. Today, over 40,000 appliances worldwide contribute threat intelligence data to the report. In Q4 2019, they blocked over 34,500,000 malware variants in total (859.5 samples per device) and approximately 1,879,000 network attacks (47 attacks per device).
The complete report also includes key defensive best practices that organizations of all sizes can use to protect themselves in today’s threat landscape and a detailed analysis the MageCart JavaScript malware used in the Macy’s payment card data breach in October 2019.
For more information, download the full report here.
About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.
For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.
WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.
Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies 8007349905 chris.warfield@watchguard.com Anthony Cogswell Voxus PR for WatchGuard Technologies 2533031406 ajcogswell@voxuspr.com
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc
Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES
Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies 8007349905 chris.warfield@watchguard.com Anthony Cogswell Voxus PR for WatchGuard Technologies 2533031406 ajcogswell@voxuspr.com
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: