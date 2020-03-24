Montgomery, AL, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the national coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Diet Doc – a nationwide telemedicine weight loss program suggests that consumers be vigilant regarding their physical and emotional well-being at this time. While there are many pressing changes that citizens have to deal with right now, it can be easy to neglect one’s diet and/or cope with the uncertainties. Diet Doc’s staff wants to remind consumers that keeping an eye on your health is of the utmost importance at this time. As a poor diet and poor eating habits can lower your resistance to catching viruses, while also increasing your chances for health conditions that may have far worse consequences such as heart disease, strokes, diabetes and certain cancers. Being at home more often can increase the temptation to consume excess calories. Diet Doc recommends the following diet plans that can keep you in good shape until things return to normal:

Intermittent Fasting – Intermittent Fasting (IF) is a great way to keep your weight down. An instant calorie reducer, IF reduces your calorie intake by restricting your eating to specific windows of time. The 16/8 method involves fasting for 14-16 hours and eating within an 8-10-hour window. The 5:2 diet involves reducing your calorie intake to just 500-600 calories on two days of the week, while resuming normal calorie intake the other five days. Alternate day fasting involves a 24 hour or very low-calorie intake every other day.

Keto dieting – Processed foods with carbohydrates are flying off the shelves right now due to their longer shelf-life and it’s understandable. However, now may be a good time to cut the amount of carbs and sugars you consume. This will not only keep your weight down it can also reduce the amount of inflammation in the body which is a breeding ground for viruses.

Try a remote weight management program – With restricted resources and limited ability to shop as normal, Diet Doc is available by phone seven days a week to help you safely and effectively manage your weight and overall health. Our exclusive list of powerful weight management prescriptions can be delivered to your door within just three days upon approval from one of our licensed weight loss doctors. Our round-the-clock weight loss coaching by phone or computer provides unparalleled at-home convenience to keep you on track.

Let us help you easily manage your weight without ever having to leave home. Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

