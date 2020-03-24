

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION APPOINTS TEEMU TUNKELO AS THE NEW CEO



The Board of Directors of SSH Communications Security Corporation has appointed Mr. Teemu Tunkelo as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. He will start in the position effective immediately on March 24, 2020.

Mr. Tunkelo is an international business leader who has served major companies, such as Voith, Siemens, ABB, Invensys, and Compaq in global management and technology leadership roles for 25 years in Zurich, London, Munich, Helsinki, and Cleveland (Ohio). His prior experience also includes being CEO of Enfo (prev. Tietosavo), a software company of 300 people and a board member at Nixu, the largest cybersecurity consulting company in Finland. At Voith, he created Voith digital solutions, a 2000-person strong business that combines IT, automation, and digital solutions. He holds an M.Sc. (Eng) in computer science and a Ph.D. in economics.

"Teemu Tunkelo brings his business leadership, strategic thinking, as well as software and cybersecurity industry experience to SSH", says Tatu Ylönen, founder of SSH Communications Security. "Teemu's analytical skills, networks, knowledge, and experience will be very valuable in taking the company through the current global turmoil, crystallizing our go-to-market strategy, and executing to emerge stronger. He will be instrumental in taking the company to the next level."

“I’d like to thank Kaisa Olkkonen for her services to SSH. She took over as the CEO in a very difficult situation at the beginning of 2017 and she has been instrumental in turning SSH around and preparing the company for its next stage,” says Tatu Ylönen. “I wish Kaisa well in her future endeavors.”



