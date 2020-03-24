Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

March 24, 2020 at 9 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company’s own shares





On March 24, 2020 a total of 873 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issue announced on March 7, 2019. In the share issue, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2018 performance period. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,426,394 own shares.

For more information, please contact:





Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709