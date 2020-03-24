IQE plc
TRADING UPDATE
Cardiff, UK
24 March 2020
2019 Performance in line with November trading update
Q1 2020 Trading in line with prior expectations
IQE plc (AIM: IQE) the leading supplier of advanced wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, provides a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2019 and for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year.
2019 Financial Summary *
|FY 2019
£’m
|FY 2018
£’m
|Revenue
|140.0
|156.3
|Adjusted EBITDA **
|16.2
|26.4
|Adjusted operating (loss)/profit **
|(4.7)
|16.0
|Adjusted operating cashflow **
|16.5
|17.0
|Capital investment (PP&E)
|31.9
|30.3
|Net (debt)/funds***
|(16.0)
|20.8
* This trading update represents a pre-announcement based on unaudited financial accounts. The Full Year Results for 2019 have been delayed due to advice from the FCA and FRC in the context of the evolving Coronavirus situation. A new reporting date will be determined based on future direction from the FCA and FRC.
** Adjusted Measures: The Directors believe that the adjusted measures provide a more useful comparison of business trends and performance. Adjusted measures exclude certain non-cash charges and one-off or non-operational items which will be fully disclosed in the Full Year Results at a later date. The following highlights of the full year results is based on these adjusted profit measures, unless otherwise stated.
*** Net (debt) / funds excludes IFRS16 lease liabilities.
2019 Financial Highlights
2019 Operational Highlights
Dr Drew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, said:
“In 2019 IQE faced extremely challenging market conditions and our financial performance reflects the considerable disruption in global semiconductor markets and supply chains, caused by the geo-political environment.
We remain confident in IQE’s ability to adapt to changes in global technology markets as a result of our geographic and product diversity. We have also made significant strategic and operational progress in 2019, including the completion of the infrastructure phase of our global expansion projects.
The spread of coronavirus has introduced significant near-term uncertainty into global economies and markets. However, to date we have not experienced any significant disruption to our current production or order intake relating to coronavirus, but we have implemented appropriate business continuity measures and we are well placed to withstand the near-term market uncertainty. We continue to monitor this fast-moving situation very closely”.
Q1 2020 Trading Update
IQE has been trading in line with expectations in the first quarter of 2020.
Forecasts from customers are relatively strong with high levels of production in March in particular, for Wireless products and 3D Sensing VCSELs. The revenue trajectory for March is currently on a weekly run rate significantly higher than average monthly revenue for 2019.
2020 Outlook
Concerns over the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently creating significant near-term uncertainty across global markets. At the time of this announcement, IQE’s production has not been affected by any disruption. All our sites continue to operate as normal and as stated above, IQE is trading in line with expectations.
There is a still-evolving risk to future production at IQE or at others within our supply chains. However, as a critical technology supplier, IQE is less likely to be affected by ‘lockdown’ scenarios than other businesses. This is evidenced by our classification as a critical infrastructure provider in both the States of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts where the Department of Homeland Security deems IQE to have a “special responsibility to maintain (our) normal work schedule”.
The effects of Coronavirus on global economic output in 2020 and on semiconductor demand are as yet uncertain. Given the significant current levels of uncertainty, we are unable to provide more explicit guidance at this point in time.
The Group has access to material debt facilities should it be required in the event of a significant downturn. IQE has a long-standing and trusted relationship with our bankers HSBC who remain supportive. We are in close ongoing dialogue regarding the evolving effects of Coronavirus on supply chains and markets. In the event of a significant slowdown, we will work proactively with HSBC to ensure the ongoing liquidity of the Group.
We continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation very closely and will update the market as the situation evolves.
2020 Investment Guidance
With the infrastructure phase of the capital investment programme completed in 2019, the PPE cash capex guidance for 2020 is set at less than £10m. The Group will continue to invest in R&D programmes to underpin future growth opportunities, with intangibles capitalisation in 2020 expected to be less than £10m. Capital spend can be reduced further if conditions require additional cash preservation measures.
