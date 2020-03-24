The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will take place in the

ageas SA/NV headquarters, rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels on 23 April 2020 at 10:30 am.

Ageas published the following documents in relation to this Extraordinary General Meeting on its website, www.ageas.com :

the convening notice, together with the agenda;

a specimen proxy form;

the special Board of Directors report in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

A comparison of the articles of association reflecting each of the proposed amendments, as well as a note explaining the proposed amendments.

the new version of the coordinated articles of association

Given the current situation and the measures installed by the Belgian government until 5 April 2020 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 or coronavirus, Ageas calls on its shareholders to take this into account. Furthermore, it is Ageas’s experience from previous years that the meeting does not attain the required quorum – a representation of at least 50% of the capital. Therefore, this first Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2020 is unlikely to be able to make valid decisions. If the required attendance quorum for this meeting would not be met, Ageas will issue an invitation to a second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders together with the invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA / NV on Wednesday, 18 April 2020. Both meetings will take place on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at the National Theatre in Brussels.

Any questions relating to this Meeting may be sent to general.meeting@ageas.com .

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

