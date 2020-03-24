SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 24 March 2020 at 9:30 am
Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published
Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2019 at www.sampo.com/year2019.
Also available at the same address:
The PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2019 are attached to this release.
Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2020.
SAMPO PLC
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
Attachments
Sampo plc
Helsinki, FINLAND
Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Corporate Governance Statement 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Sampo Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: