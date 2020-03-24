SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 24 March 2020 at 9:30 am





Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published

Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2019 at www.sampo.com/year201 9 .

Also available at the same address:

Group CEO’s Review by Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO and President

Video reviews with the management

Sampo Group’s Risk Management Report for 2019

Sampo Group’s Corporate Governance Statement for 2019

Sampo Group’s Remuneration Report for 2019, which is part of the Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement

Annual Reports of Sampo plc’s subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life for 2019

If P&C and Topdanmark’s Corporate Responsibility Reports for 2019

The PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2019 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2020.

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

Attachments