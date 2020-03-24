Horticulture Lighting Market Research Report: By Type (Top Lighting, Interlighting), Technology (LED, Fluorescent, HID), Cultivation (Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers), Application (Indoor/Vertical Farming, Greenhouse Farming)



NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide population is expected to increase to 8.5 billion by 2030, from 7.7 billion in 2019, as per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA). Additionally, the disposable income of people is also rising, and the two factors are together resulting in a growing demand for food products.

To increase the yield, by making the best use of the available land, several countries are developing indoor farming techniques. Thus, with the population boom, the revenue generated in the global horticulture lighting market is expected to rise from $3.2 billion in 2019 to $20.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020–2030 (forecast period).

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) to Dominate Market during Forecast Period

Till 2030, LED would continue holding the largest revenue share in the horticulture lighting market, as this technology is quite cost-effective and lets farmers control the light intensity to suit different plants and crops. These factors are resulting in a high adoption of LED lights in greenhouse and indoor agricultural processes.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/horticulture-lighting-market/report-sample

During the forecast period, the flowers bifurcation is expected to witness significant horticulture lighting market growth, as the demand for flower buds and cut flowers for decorative purposes is surging. From 2017, the exports of such products rose by 2.5%, to garner $6.6 billion in revenue in 2018, as per Trade Map. Currently, Europe’s flower exports account for the highest revenue, followed by Latin America (LATAM), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and North America.

In 2019, top lighting dominated the horticulture lighting market, as this type of lighting is vastly used for vertical farming, wherein the lights are placed close to the plants. Similarly, in indoor farming, the lamps and bulbs are suspended for the ceiling, because it creates optimum conditions for the growth of plants.

In the coming years, the fastest growth in the horticulture lighting market is projected to be experienced by the indoor/vertical farming division. The rapid increase in population and urbanization rate is leading to the shrinking of cultivable land, which is forcing the agrarian community to adopt indoor farming methods. Additionally, farmers are being offered financial support, to install vertical farms, by companies such as Toshiba Corporation and Panasonic Corporation.

Browse report overview with 89 tables and 65 figures spread through 149 pages and detailed TOC on "Horticulture Lighting Market Research Report: Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/horticulture-lighting-market

Europe was the largest horticulture lighting market during the historical period (2014–2019). This is because it is the largest exporter as well as producer of fruits, flowers, and vegetables around the world. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR, of 21.1%, would be experienced in Asia-Pacific, owing to its increasing disposable income and population. Further, as a result the reducing arable area, numerous countries in the region are looking at modern farming techniques, such as indoor horticulture, greenhouse, and vertical farming.

Market Players Strongly Pursuing Client Wins to Better their Position

In the recent years, several players in the horticulture lighting market have successfully pursued client wins to increase their sales and strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, a Canadian licensed producer of recreational and medicinal marijuana selected LumiGrow Inc. as its LED lighting partner in May 2019, for its six-acre cannabis greenhouse expansion project.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=horticulture-lighting-market



Similarly, in October 2019, Heliospectra AB received a $7.46 million (SEK 72 million) order for its MITRA LED lights from Nectar Farms in Victoria, Australia. The lights will be installed at a tomato-based glasshouse at Nectar Farms.

The competition in the global horticulture lighting market is primarily among Cree Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., EPISTAR Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Broadcom Inc., Signify N.V., Illumitex Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Hortilux Schréder B.V., LumiGrow Inc., General Electric Company, and Heliospectra AB, as they are the largest companies in the domain.

More Reports of Semiconductor and Electronics By P&S Intelligence

Automotive Electronics Market

Geographically, APAC is projected to witness the highest automotive electronics market CAGR, as the automobile sale in regional countries, such as India, South Korea, China, and Indonesia, is booming. Additionally, several international automobile manufacturers have set up manufacturing facilities in the region, to leverage cost-effective labor and raw materials. Further, with the rising popularity of electric vehicles, on account of extreme pollution levels, the requirement for automotive electronics will keep rising in APAC.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-electronics-market

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

During the forecast period, the autonomous mobile robots market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This can be ascribed to the growing e-commerce industry in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. With rising e-commerce industry, supply chain network is getting more complex and sophisticated. Thus, to streamline the supply-chain, e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group, JD. Com Inc., Rakuten Inc, are anticipated to adopt these robots significantly in coming years.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/autonomous-mobile-robots-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.