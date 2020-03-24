OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is launching Opera News Lite, a lighter version of the popular Opera News application that offers more news at less data, and is designed for devices with limited data storage capabilities. With a download size of less than one megabyte, Opera News Lite is also a fast download for people on limited mobile networks.



“We have developed Opera News Lite as per requests from our users. The app is highly responsive on slow network conditions as it minimizes the use of data and resources. With Opera News Lite, we are making Opera News more accessible to everyone, especially for users with older handsets,” said Jørgen Arnesen, Head of Marketing and Distribution at Opera.

At the end of last year, there were more than 3.8 billion mobile internet users in the world, with smartphones representing 65% of mobile connections according to GSMA . In many cases, those smartphones do not have enough storage capacity and some of them are located in remote areas that often struggle with network connectivity. Opera News Lite has been optimized for such cases, making information more accessible for everyone regardless of geographical location or network connectivity conditions.

Opera News Lite offers the key features of the regular Opera News app such as personalized news articles, notifications about breaking news, and exclusive original content. However, Opera News Lite is ten times lighter than the regular version of the Opera News application.

Opera News Lite is now available for download in Google Play in more than 40 countries.

