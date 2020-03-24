Valmet Oyj’s press release on March 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply key board making technologies to Sri Andal Paper Mills for its new containerboard making line, located in Tamil Nadu, India. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for the first half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of a project of this type and scope is typically around EUR 12-15 million.

“It was vitally important for us that the management-level relationship with Valmet was very good. Valmet has a strong reputation, and we trust that Valmet’s technology will help us to reach our high-quality targets,” says Mr. P. Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sri Andal.

Containerboard segment in India is quite fragmented and largely utilizes Asian technology for board making. Sri Andal is aiming at producing high-quality containerboard with tangible efficiency improvements to enhance its competitiveness.

“Valmet offered suitable solution for achieving Sri Andal’s targets. With this technologically advanced project, we are setting our footprint in the Indian containerboard segment. We are looking forward to the successful start-up of this project, which will be a game changer in the containerboard segment,” says Varun Jain, Director of India Region at Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include three OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes for excellent profiles and good formation, an OptiPress Linear press section to achieve excellent end product properties, high dewatering capacity and good runnability, and an OptiSizer Film size press with a supply system. The delivery will also include a start-up package of spare parts and consumables, a Valmet DNA machine control system, Valmet IQ quality measurement system and Valmet Performance Center connectivity.

The 4,800-mm-wide (reel) will produce recycled liner, recycled fluting, corrugated kraft (kraft top recycled liner) grades with the basis weight range of 70-300 g/m2. The design speed will be 750 m/min and annual capacity 200,000 tonnes.

About the customer Sri Andal Paper Mills

SRI Andal Paper Mills Private Limited was established in 1996. Registered in 2011, Sri Andal Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. has made a name for itself in the list of top suppliers in India. The supplier company is located in Erode, Tamil Nadu and is one of the leading sellers of listed products. Sri Andal Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. is listed in Trade India's list of verified sellers offering supreme quality.

