

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CHANGES THE VENUE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



SSH Communications Security holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 26 March 2020 at 10.00 in compliance with all regulatory rules and restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities related to Coronavirus epidemic. The registration period for the meeting has closed.

Shareholders are advised to follow all regulatory rules and restrictions in place and to avoid physical presence in the AGM.

The venue for the AGM will be changed due to the closing of Taitotalo.

The new venue is:

SSH Headquarters, Kornetintie 3, 4th Floor, 00380 Helsinki.

All registered participants have been informed about the special arrangements and instructions regarding the AGM.



Helsinki, 24 March 2020



SSH Communications Security Corporation

Board of Directors



Futher information:

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 586 0552



