The Global Laboratory Informatics Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The demand for healthcare laboratory informatics is undergoing significant changes and development to manage huge amounts of patient data and improve health outcomes. Due to increased spending on healthcare services, the healthcare laboratory informatics market is projected to exhibit rapid growth in developing countries.



The increased burden of chronic conditions along with increasing healthcare infrastructure around the globe is expected to lead to higher acceptance of the laboratory informatics solution in the healthcare industry. The market is dominated by a few of the larger companies involved in developing advanced healthcare laboratory information technology to generate higher revenues. The healthcare laboratory informatics industry is expected to offer high growth opportunities in the near future, with advances in existing technologies.



Due to the increased workload, cost constraints and technological advances, the nature of the pathology is rapidly shifting, depending on market needs. New laboratory systems are produced using the best technologies to mitigate the current global demand. New approaches to handling laboratory knowledge are required now to meet the evolving healthcare system requirements.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Waters Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Laboratory Informatics Market. Companies such as McKesson Corporation, Autoscribe Informatics, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Laboratory Informatics Market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Dec-2019: Agilent Technologies teamed up with MGI Tech. The collaboration was aimed at establishing cooperation in high throughput sequencing for providing a more efficient and reliable high throughput sequencing solution.

Apr-2019: Thermo Fisher collaborated with Genovis, a provider of enzymes & technologies for analysis & conjugation of biopharmaceuticals. Under this collaboration, the companies jointly develop advanced end-to-end workflows for the preparation, characterization, and monitoring of novel and complex biotherapeutics through using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS).

Apr-2019: PerkinElmer announced that it has joined Accenture's open partner ecosystem. This ecosystem was designed for helping the solution providers, life science companies, and software vendors in accelerating the drug discovery effectively and improving patient outcomes.

Jan-2019: Autoscribe Informatics signed a distribution agreement with Labcom Technology in Bangladesh. Under this agreement, the latter company distributed the Matrix family of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) products of Autoscribe.

Acquisition and Mergers



Jan-2020: Waters Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Andrew Alliance, an innovator in specialty laboratory automation technology. The acquisition is expected to broaden the technology portfolio of the company.

May-2019: Thermo Fisher acquired Brammer Bio, a leader in viral vector manufacturing for cell and gene therapies. After the acquisition, the latter company became a part of Thermo Fisher's Pharma Services business within its Laboratory Products and Services Segment. The acquisition expanded the company's business.

May-2019: Agilent Technologies acquired Genohm, a developer of highly differentiated, on-premise and cloud-based software solutions for laboratory management. The acquisition accelerated Agilent's software portfolio by adding LIMS and workflow management solutions and expanded the company's ELN capabilities.

Geographical Expansions



Jan-2019: Agilent Technologies opened a new state-of-the-art laboratory in Mumbai. This facility marked the expansion of the company in India and was established for fulfilling the increasing demand for next-generation lean laboratories.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Jul-2019: Abbott Informatics launched STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 12.0, a laboratory information management system. This solution supports the integration with different types of platforms and manages data from product concept to consumer.

Mar-2019: Thermo Fisher launched TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler. This solution provides low cost-per-sample and high sample throughput for routine Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) analysis. This solution acts as a reliable and flexible workflow solution for routine laboratories.

Feb-2019: LabVantage Solutions introduced LabVantage 8.4, the latest version of its laboratory information management solution. This version has new and updated features that accelerate lab effectiveness and efficiency along with making the work of staff and managers easy.

Feb-2019: Waters Corporation launched BioAccord System, a purposefully designed liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) solution. This solution extended the access to high-resolution time-of-flight mass spectrometry capabilities to more scientists.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by End-use

1.4.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product

1.4.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Delivery Mode

1.4.5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2019-Jul - 2016-Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Component

4.1 Global Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by End-use

5.1 Global Life Sciences Market by Region

5.2 Global CROs Market by Region

5.3 Global Chemical Sector Market by Region

5.4 Global Food & Beverage and Agriculture Sector Market by Region

5.5 Global Environmental Testing Laboratories Market by Region

5.6 Global Petrochemical Sector Market by Region

5.7 Global Other Sectors Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Product

6.1 Global LIMS Market by Region

6.2 Global ELN Market by Region

6.3 Global ECM Market by Region

6.4 Global CDS Market by Region

6.5 Global SDMS Market by Region

6.6 Global LES Market by Region

6.7 Global EDC & CDMS Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Delivery Mode

7.1 Global Cloud-based Market by Region

7.2 Global Web-hosted Market by Region

7.3 Global On-Premise Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Region

8.1 North America Laboratory Informatics Market

8.2 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market

8.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market

8.4 LAMEA Laboratory Informatics Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

9.2 LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (TCG Lifesciences)

9.3 LabWare, Inc.

9.4 Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation)

9.5 LabLynx, Inc.

9.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.7 Waters Corporation

9.8 PerkinElmer, Inc.

9.9 Autoscribe Informatics, Inc.

9.10 McKesson Corporation



