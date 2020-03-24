Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by End-use, by Product, by Delivery Mode, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Informatics Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The demand for healthcare laboratory informatics is undergoing significant changes and development to manage huge amounts of patient data and improve health outcomes. Due to increased spending on healthcare services, the healthcare laboratory informatics market is projected to exhibit rapid growth in developing countries.
The increased burden of chronic conditions along with increasing healthcare infrastructure around the globe is expected to lead to higher acceptance of the laboratory informatics solution in the healthcare industry. The market is dominated by a few of the larger companies involved in developing advanced healthcare laboratory information technology to generate higher revenues. The healthcare laboratory informatics industry is expected to offer high growth opportunities in the near future, with advances in existing technologies.
Due to the increased workload, cost constraints and technological advances, the nature of the pathology is rapidly shifting, depending on market needs. New laboratory systems are produced using the best technologies to mitigate the current global demand. New approaches to handling laboratory knowledge are required now to meet the evolving healthcare system requirements.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Waters Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Laboratory Informatics Market. Companies such as McKesson Corporation, Autoscribe Informatics, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Laboratory Informatics Market.
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Acquisition and Mergers
Geographical Expansions
Product Launches and Product Expansions
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component
1.4.2 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by End-use
1.4.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product
1.4.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Delivery Mode
1.4.5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Geographical Expansions
3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2019-Jul - 2016-Feb) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Component
4.1 Global Software Market by Region
4.2 Global Services Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by End-use
5.1 Global Life Sciences Market by Region
5.2 Global CROs Market by Region
5.3 Global Chemical Sector Market by Region
5.4 Global Food & Beverage and Agriculture Sector Market by Region
5.5 Global Environmental Testing Laboratories Market by Region
5.6 Global Petrochemical Sector Market by Region
5.7 Global Other Sectors Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Product
6.1 Global LIMS Market by Region
6.2 Global ELN Market by Region
6.3 Global ECM Market by Region
6.4 Global CDS Market by Region
6.5 Global SDMS Market by Region
6.6 Global LES Market by Region
6.7 Global EDC & CDMS Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Delivery Mode
7.1 Global Cloud-based Market by Region
7.2 Global Web-hosted Market by Region
7.3 Global On-Premise Market by Region
Chapter 8. Global Laboratory Informatics Market by Region
8.1 North America Laboratory Informatics Market
8.2 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market
8.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market
8.4 LAMEA Laboratory Informatics Market
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
9.2 LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (TCG Lifesciences)
9.3 LabWare, Inc.
9.4 Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation)
9.5 LabLynx, Inc.
9.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
9.7 Waters Corporation
9.8 PerkinElmer, Inc.
9.9 Autoscribe Informatics, Inc.
9.10 McKesson Corporation
