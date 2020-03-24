





Luxembourg, 24th March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 16th MARCH 2020 TO 20th MARCH 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 16th March 2020 70 435 4.85 341 610 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 17th March 2020 40 669 4.85 197 245 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 18th March 2020 - - - - - 19th March 2020 - - - - - 20th March 2020 - - - - - Total 111 104 - 538 854 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 13th March 2020 are available on Velcan Holdings website

