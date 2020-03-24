Luxembourg, 24th March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 16th MARCH 2020 TO 20th MARCH 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
16th March 202070 4354.85341 610CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
17th March 202040 6694.85197 245CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
18th March 2020-----
19th March 2020-----
20th March 2020-----
Total111 104-538 854--

Repurchase programme full description dated 13th March 2020 are available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment