Luxembourg, 24th March 2020
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 16th MARCH 2020 TO 20th MARCH 2020
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|16th March 2020
|70 435
|4.85
|341 610
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|17th March 2020
|40 669
|4.85
|197 245
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|18th March 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19th March 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20th March 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111 104
|-
|538 854
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 13th March 2020 are available on Velcan Holdings website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
