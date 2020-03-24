ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24.3.2020 AT 11.15

ROBIT PLC RENOUNCES ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE TIME BEING

Robit Plc renounces its guidance for 2020. Due to the uncertainty in the industry and economy caused by coronavirus, it is difficult to forecast the future of the business. In these circumstances, Robit Plc renounces its guidance for 2020 for the time being. The company will update the outlook and guidance again when the market situation provides normal conditions for doing so.

The company’s previous guidance was:

In 2020, Robit Plc is aiming for growth in net sales and for improved euro-denominated comparable EBITDA profitability than the previous year.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 40 062 2092

harri.sjöholm@robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 13 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.





