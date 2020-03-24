Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems, increasing use of laboratory centrifuges in other fields and high growth in emerging economies.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emergence of Next-Generation Centrifuge Systems

3.1.2 Increasing Use of Laboratory Centrifuges in Other Fields

3.1.3 High Growth in Emerging Economies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Rotor Design

4.1 Vertical Rotors

4.2 Swinging-Bucket Rotors

4.3 Zonal Rotors

4.4 Drum Rotors

4.5 Fixed-Angle Rotors

4.6 Batch Rotors

4.7 Continuous Flow Rotors



5 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Intended Use

5.1 Preparative Ultracentrifuges

5.2 Clinical Centrifuges

5.3 General Purpose Centrifuges

5.4 Preclinical Centrifuges



6 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Product Type

6.1 Accessories

6.1.1 Tubes

6.1.2 Centrifuge Buckets

6.1.3 Rotors

6.1.4 Plates

6.1.5 Centrifuge Bottles

6.1.6 Other Accessories

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Microcentrifuges

6.2.2 Multipurpose Centrifuges

6.2.3 Minicentrifuges

6.2.4 Ultracentrifuges

6.2.4.1 Analytical Ultracentrifuges

6.2.4.2 Preparative Ultracentrifuges



7 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Model Type

7.1 Floor-Standing Centrifuges

7.2 Benchtop Centrifuges



8 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Application

8.1 Proteomics

8.2 Blood Component Separation

8.3 Diagnostics

8.4 Genomics

8.5 Cellomics

8.6 Microbiology

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Nanotechnology Research

8.7.2 Biochemical Analysis



9 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By End User

9.1 Academic & Research Institutes

9.2 Blood Banks

9.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

9.4 Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers



10 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.2 Sigma Laborzentrifugen

12.3 Sartorius AG

12.4 Qiagen N.V.

12.5 Nuaire

12.6 Kubota Corporation

12.7 Koki Holdings Co.,Ltd

12.8 Hermle Labortechnik GmbH

12.9 Eppendorf AG

12.10 Danaher Corporation

12.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.12 Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.Kg



