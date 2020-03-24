Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global oral vaccine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global oral vaccine market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on oral vaccine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on oral vaccine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oral vaccine market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oral vaccine market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries

Thw growing availability of funding for vaccine R&D

2) Restraints

The high cost of vaccine development and storage

3) Opportunities

Growing developments in R&D

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

QUMICA SUIZA S.A.

PaxVax Corporation

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Oral Vaccine Market Highlights

2.2. Oral Vaccine Market Projection

2.3. Oral Vaccine Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Oral Vaccine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Oral Vaccine Market



4. Oral Vaccine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Oral Vaccine Market by Type

5.1. Attenuated

5.2. Inactive

5.3. Others



6. Global Oral Vaccine Market by Application

6.1. Polio

6.2. Rabies

6.3. Tuberculosis

6.4. Respiratory Infection

6.5. HIV

6.6. Cholera



7. Global Oral Vaccine Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Clinics



8. Global Oral Vaccine Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Oral Vaccine Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Oral Vaccine Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Oral Vaccine Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Oral Vaccine Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Oral Vaccine Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Oral Vaccine Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Oral Vaccine Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Oral Vaccine Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccine Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccine Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccine Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccine Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Oral Vaccine Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Oral Vaccine Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Oral Vaccine Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Oral Vaccine Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Oral Vaccine Market

9.2. Companies Profiled



