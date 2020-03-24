Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Reality Applications in US Defense Training, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Transformation is impacting almost all markets today. Extended Reality (XR) technologies play a crucial role in this transformation, with new communication channels and methods that allow users to be interconnected in real time.
XR technologies have developed over the years, from Virtual Reality (VR) to Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies, and their adoption has been boosted by cost reduction benefits as well as the availability of new, affordable, robust, and more sensitive equipment.
Currently, the market is segmented in 2 main sectors: Hardware Development (that includes headsets, haptics, sensors, screens, optics, and graphics accelerators, among other equipment) and Software and Content Development (that encompasses general software and drivers for cross-industry uses as well as industry-specific content).
This study focuses on the design and development of Military Training content.
Since the inception of XR technologies, the US Military has been involved in their development. Currently, it leverages their massive adoption that is being led, among other industries, by gaming and entertainment. These new technologies and tools are not only impacting communications, but touching different aspects of human interaction. With proven efficiency and efficacy, XR technologies are now becoming crucial in how the United States Military approaches personnel training.
The study explores the use of XR technologies in training delivery as leveraged by the United States Military.
The first part provides an overview on XR technologies and a summary of their evolution. The second part of the study focuses on the different applications of XR technologies as leveraged by the US Armed Forces in their training programs. It also identifies some of the key participants this market as well as companies working on the development of specific solutions (both hardware and software) that will impact the military training in the near future. Finally, the study sheds light on the opportunities that exist in this space, providing certain calls to action for market participants to leverage the avenues for growth.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. XR Market Overview
3. XR Technology in the Aerospace, Defense, and Security Industry for Training
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
5. Conclusion
