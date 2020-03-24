Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Aviation Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2020 Aviation Attorney Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of large Law Firms representing clients in Aviation-related matters including the largest commercial airlines and all of their product and service suppliers. The Report has 2 Sections: 1) Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) and 2) Rates by Individual Law Firm for 2015 - 2020.



The aviation industry has had a remarkable recovery since 2008 and this has benefited the legal industries. But with a possible recession and global travel bans, there are clouds on the horizon that could be somewhat mitigated by multi-year service agreements.



The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users, mainly law firms and corporations of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

