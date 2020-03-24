Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) pipeline Target constitutes close to 6 molecules.



Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Calcitonin receptor-like (CALCRL) also known as the calcitonin receptor-like receptor (CRLR) is a G protein-coupled receptor. The association of CALCRL with different RAMP proteins produces different receptors which with RAMP1 acts as a receptor for calcitonin-gene-related peptide, with RAMP2 acts as a receptor for adrenomedullin-1and with RAMP3 act as a receptor for adrenomedullin-2. It plays an important role in treatment of migraine.



The report 'Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor - Pipeline Review, H1 2020' outlays comprehensive information on the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.



It also reviews key players involved in Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 1 and 1 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular which include indications Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia (Tic Douloureux), Resistant Hypertension and Tension -Type Headache.



Feb 04, 2020: Appeal panel rules that NICE needs to request evidence for erenumab effectiveness in subgroup of people with chronic migraine

Dec 18, 2019: Biohaven reports positive data from migraine trial of vazegepant

Oct 31, 2019: Cycle Pharmaceuticals and Catalent partner to develop treatments for rare diseases using Zydis ODT Technology

Sep 27, 2019: NICE rejects Novartis' migraine drug Aimovig over data concerns

Sep 12, 2019: Biohaven closes enrolment in vazegepant's Phase II/III study

Sep 09, 2019: Biohaven presents data demonstrating reduction in Migraine-related disability and improvement in patient reported outcomes after oral treatment with Rimegepant at The International Headache Conference Late Breaking Session

Aug 08, 2019: Biohaven completes patient enrolment in rimegepant trial for migraine

Jul 15, 2019: Biohaven's positive phase 3 trial of Rimegepant Zydis orally dissolving tablet for acute treatment of migraine published in The Lancet

Jul 11, 2019: Rimegepant shows positive result as migraine drug in Phase III trial

Jul 11, 2019: Biohaven showcases positive data on Rimegepant, oral CGRP receptor antagonist, with 16 presentations at 2019 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting demonstrating efficacy in multiple patient types and long-term safety

Jul 10, 2019: New antibody treatment provides little relief for high-frequency migraine patients

Jul 09, 2019: Allergan provides update on atogepant at the 2019 American Headache Society Annual Meeting

Jul 03, 2019: Biohaven starts enrolment in rimegepant's trigeminal neuralgia trial

Jul 02, 2019: Novartis' Aimovig yields positive data in open label period

Jul 01, 2019: Novartis data show Aimovig cuts acute migraine medication days by half in patients who failed prior preventive therapies

