Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) pipeline Target constitutes close to 6 molecules.

Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Calcitonin receptor-like (CALCRL) also known as the calcitonin receptor-like receptor (CRLR) is a G protein-coupled receptor. The association of CALCRL with different RAMP proteins produces different receptors which with RAMP1 acts as a receptor for calcitonin-gene-related peptide, with RAMP2 acts as a receptor for adrenomedullin-1and with RAMP3 act as a receptor for adrenomedullin-2. It plays an important role in treatment of migraine.

The report 'Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor - Pipeline Review, H1 2020' outlays comprehensive information on the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 1 and 1 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular which include indications Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia (Tic Douloureux), Resistant Hypertension and Tension -Type Headache.

Scope

  • The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL)
  • The report reviews Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
  • The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
  • The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
  • The report reviews key players involved in Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
  • The report assesses Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
  • The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
  • The report reviews latest news and deals related to Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Report Coverage
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Overview
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Therapeutics Development
  • Products under Development by Stage of Development
  • Products under Development by Therapy Area
  • Products under Development by Indication
  • Products under Development by Companies
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Therapeutics Assessment
  • Assessment by Mechanism of Action
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Drug Profiles
  • atogepant - Drug Profile
  • Product Description
  • Mechanism Of Action
  • R&D Progress
  • BHV-3500 - Drug Profile
  • Product Description
  • Mechanism Of Action
  • R&D Progress
  • erenumab - Drug Profile
  • Product Description
  • Mechanism Of Action
  • R&D Progress
  • HTL-0022562 - Drug Profile
  • Product Description
  • Mechanism Of Action
  • R&D Progress
  • rimegepant - Drug Profile
  • Product Description
  • Mechanism Of Action
  • R&D Progress
  • Small Molecules to Target CALCRL and RAMP for Resistant Hypertension - Drug Profile
  • Product Description
  • Mechanism Of Action
  • R&D Progress
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Dormant Products
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Discontinued Products
  • Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Product Development Milestones
  • Featured News & Press Releases
  • Feb 04, 2020: Appeal panel rules that NICE needs to request evidence for erenumab effectiveness in subgroup of people with chronic migraine
  • Dec 18, 2019: Biohaven reports positive data from migraine trial of vazegepant
  • Oct 31, 2019: Cycle Pharmaceuticals and Catalent partner to develop treatments for rare diseases using Zydis ODT Technology
  • Sep 27, 2019: NICE rejects Novartis' migraine drug Aimovig over data concerns
  • Sep 12, 2019: Biohaven closes enrolment in vazegepant's Phase II/III study
  • Sep 09, 2019: Biohaven presents data demonstrating reduction in Migraine-related disability and improvement in patient reported outcomes after oral treatment with Rimegepant at The International Headache Conference Late Breaking Session
  • Aug 08, 2019: Biohaven completes patient enrolment in rimegepant trial for migraine
  • Jul 15, 2019: Biohaven's positive phase 3 trial of Rimegepant Zydis orally dissolving tablet for acute treatment of migraine published in The Lancet
  • Jul 11, 2019: Rimegepant shows positive result as migraine drug in Phase III trial
  • Jul 11, 2019: Biohaven showcases positive data on Rimegepant, oral CGRP receptor antagonist, with 16 presentations at 2019 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting demonstrating efficacy in multiple patient types and long-term safety
  • Jul 10, 2019: New antibody treatment provides little relief for high-frequency migraine patients
  • Jul 09, 2019: Allergan provides update on atogepant at the 2019 American Headache Society Annual Meeting
  • Jul 03, 2019: Biohaven starts enrolment in rimegepant's trigeminal neuralgia trial
  • Jul 02, 2019: Novartis' Aimovig yields positive data in open label period
  • Jul 01, 2019: Novartis data show Aimovig cuts acute migraine medication days by half in patients who failed prior preventive therapies
  • Appendix
  • Methodology
  • Coverage
  • Secondary Research
  • Primary Research
  • Expert Panel Validation
  • Contact Us
  • Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Adepthera LLC
  • Allergan Plc
  • Amgen Inc
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
  • Sosei Heptares

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2m1aoa

