Stockholm, Sweden, March 24, 2020 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received new orders from Polymedia, a leading integrator and software developer and Hoylu`s partner in the Russian market. The company brings together offices in 11 cities in Russia and the CIS, as well as a dealer network of more than 700 partners across the Russian Federation.

The new orders, in addition to smaller orders received earlier in the month, brings the total order amount received from Polymedia in March to SEK 530,000.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected Workspaces™ to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

