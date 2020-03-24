Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microsphere Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microsphere market is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025.

According to this market report, the future of the global microsphere market looks promising with opportunities in the composites, medical technology, life science & biotechnology, and painting & coating industries. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for higher efficiency and lightweight materials and superior structural and enhanced properties of microsphere over conventional fillers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include continuous research and development to improve the drug delivery system and the development of biodegradable microspheres.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global microsphere market by product type, end-use industry, material, and the region.



Some of the microsphere companies profiled in this report include 3M, Cospheric, Trelleborg, and AkzoNobel Expancel.



It is forecast that the glass microsphere will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period, as it provides lower viscosity, a high melting point, and higher chemical resistance than other types of microsphere.



Composites is projected to remain the largest end-use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in various end-use industries.



North America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for composites in automobiles and growth in medical technology.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market Size Estimates: Microsphere market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

Microsphere market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment. Trends and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments. Segmentation Analysis: Microsphere market size by various segments, such as product type, material, and end-use industry, in terms of value and volume shipment.

Microsphere market size by various segments, such as product type, material, and end-use industry, in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional Analysis: Microsphere market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Microsphere market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end-use industries, product types, material types, and regions for the microsphere market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different end-use industries, product types, material types, and regions for the microsphere market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the microsphere market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the microsphere market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global microsphere market by end-use industry (Composites, Medical Technology, Life Sciences & Biotechnology, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), product type (Hollow Microsphere and Solid Microsphere), material (Glass Microspheres, Polymer Microspheres, Ceramic Microspheres, Fly Ash Microspheres, Metallic Microspheres, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

