Dublin, March 24, 2020 -- The "Oxygen Conserving Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global oxygen conserving devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the overall market revenue of the oxygen conserving devices market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global oxygen conserving devices market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the oxygen conserving devices market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the oxygen conserving devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the oxygen conserving devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the oxygen conserving devices market. The next section of the oxygen conserving devices market report highlights key insights, which include a growing prevalence of chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and sleep apnea, current reimbursement scenario of the oxygen conserving devices, and technological advancements in developing new oxygen conservers in the oxygen conserving devices market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the oxygen conserving devices market. Key players operating in the oxygen conserving devices market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the oxygen conserving devices market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

How do recent launching of novel devices provide scope of growth in the oxygen conserving devices market?

How are ongoing technological advancements for the oxygen conserving devices widening the scope for oxygen conserving devices?

How are various indication across globe provide opportunities to key players for growth?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the oxygen conserving devices market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to lead the oxygen conserving devices market in terms of revenue by 2027?

How are changing reimbursment scenarios, along with changing healthcare system in developed and developing countries making an impact on the overall oxygen conserving devices market?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries

5.3. Reimbursement Scenario by Region/globally



6. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Oxygen Conserver

6.3.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver

6.3.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver

6.3.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver

6.3.1.4. Others

6.3.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories

6.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product Type



7. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Indication

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis

7.3.2. Emphysema

7.3.3. Sleep Apnea

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by Indication



8. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Homecare

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region



10. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key Findings

10.2. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

10.2.1. Oxygen Conserver

10.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver

10.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver

10.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver

10.2.1.4. Others

10.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories

10.3. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

10.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis

10.3.2. Emphysema

10.3.3. Sleep Apnea

10.3.4. Others

10.4. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Homecare

10.4.3. Others

10.5. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. By Type

10.6.2. By Indication

10.6.3. By End-user

10.6.4. By Country



11. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Oxygen Conserver

11.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver

11.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver

11.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver

11.2.1.4. Others

11.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories

11.3. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis

11.3.2. Emphysema

11.3.3. Sleep Apnea

11.3.4. Others

11.4. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Hospitals

11.4.2. Homecare

11.4.3. Others

11.5. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. U.K.

11.5.3. France

11.5.4. Spain

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. By Type

11.6.2. By Indication

11.6.3. By End-user

11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



12. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Oxygen Conserver

12.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver

12.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver

12.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver

12.2.1.4. Others

12.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories

12.3. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

12.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis

12.3.2. Emphysema

12.3.3. Sleep Apnea

12.3.4. Others

12.4. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Hospitals

12.4.2. Homecare

12.4.3. Others

12.5. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.5.1. China

12.5.2. Japan

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.6. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. By Type

12.6.2. By Indication

12.6.3. By End-user

12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



13. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

13.2.1. Oxygen Conserver

13.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver

13.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver

13.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver

13.2.1.4. Others

13.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories

13.3. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

13.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis

13.3.2. Emphysema

13.3.3. Sleep Apnea

13.3.4. Others

13.4. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

13.4.1. Hospitals

13.4.2. Homecare

13.4.3. Others

13.5. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. By Type

13.6.2. By Indication

13.6.3. By End-user

13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



14. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

14.2.1. Oxygen Conserver

14.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver

14.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver

14.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver

14.2.1.4. Others

14.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories

14.3. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

14.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis

14.3.2. Emphysema

14.3.3. Sleep Apnea

14.3.4. Others

14.4. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

14.4.1. Hospitals

14.4.2. Homecare

14.4.3. Others

14.5. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

14.5.1. GCC Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. By Type

14.6.2. By Indication

14.6.3. By End-user

14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies) Company Profiles

15.2. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Inogen Inc

GCE Group

Precision Medical, Inc

Drive DeVilbiss International

Medline Industries, Inc.

GF Health Products Inc

Inovo, Inc

Essex Industries Inc

Krober Medizintechnik



