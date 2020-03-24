Amdocs doxi HomeOS features a consumer app for fast and easy access to information on internet performance and usage in categories such as gaming, streaming content, social media and music.

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced doxi™ HomeOS, a cloud-native home operating system (OS) powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Amdocs doxi™ HomeOS enables service providers to revolutionize the home broadband experience by moving beyond basic connectivity services.



doxi HomeOS helps communication service providers (CSPs) meet consumers’ expectations for personalized experiences by providing smart, AI-based insights, simple voice commands and “touch free” care capabilities so that consumers’ precise and immediate support needs can be resolved simply and efficiently. With doxi HomeOS’ enhanced cybersecurity monitoring capabilities and provision of greater visibility and parental control over the growing number and usage of connected devices and apps in the home, families gain peace-of-mind as well as incredible ease and convenience.

With the addition of intelligence and control, CSPs can provide amazing customer experiences and significantly increase operational efficiencies in areas such as:

Providing Smart Care with Greater Visibility and Control: doxi HomeOS offers consumers the ability to self-manage connectivity and Wi-Fi settings. Equipped with unique auto-serve and self-resolution capabilities, doxi HomeOS helps consumers address connectivity and wireless malfunctions at home and on-the-go with a mobile app.

doxi HomeOS offers consumers the ability to self-manage connectivity and Wi-Fi settings. Equipped with unique auto-serve and self-resolution capabilities, doxi HomeOS helps consumers address connectivity and wireless malfunctions at home and on-the-go with a mobile app. Growing Services Beyond Connectivity: With doxi HomeOS, consumers can benefit from automated, AI-based notifications related to usage patterns and media and gaming consumption.

With doxi HomeOS, consumers can benefit from automated, AI-based notifications related to usage patterns and media and gaming consumption. Cyber Protecting the Home and its Devices: Consumers will gain peace of mind from growing cybersecurity risks with smart alerts and control.

“The home broadband experience has become increasingly complex, fragmented and stymied by cybersecurity unknowns,” said Emma Mohr-McClune, GlobalData’s Service Director for Consumer Services, Platforms and Devices. “The average household simply isn’t up to the integration challenge, and to date service providers have been limited in their ability to help consumers address the many experience pain-points within the connected home. A solution like Amdocs doxi HomeOS could allow service providers the opportunity to carve out a new position for themselves in the smart home value chain, with a simple but smarter router solution that can act as both the experience guarantor and data caretaker for the home.”

“Amdocs doxi HomeOS is the missing piece in the connected home ecosystem and the first in the industry to add an AI-powered management layer over home broadband services,” said Gil Rosen, general manager of amdocs:next. “doxi HomeOS can create new revenue opportunities and significantly lower the care costs that have risen due to the growing complexity of more connected devices in consumers’ homes. doxi HomeOS is relevant for all broadband providers ranging from incumbents looking to differentiate and grow services to CSPs rolling out 5G fixed wireless access to enhance home broadband connectivity. By enabling an end-to-end intelligent home service that meets customers’ expectations for an enhanced connected experience, doxi HomeOS is an important asset and differentiator for any and all service providers.”

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 18, 2020.

