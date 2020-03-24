OMAHA, Neb., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelex Insurance Services was honored for the second consecutive year with a TravelAge West 2020 Editor’s Pick Award for ‘Best Travel Insurance Company.’ Honorees were chosen by the publication’s editorial team using a variety of methods, including product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel advisors and online research. The honor is part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards.



With this distinction, Travelex Insurance Services is also in the running for a WAVE Award determined by a poll of TravelAge West readers during the month of April. Online voting begins April 1 at TravelAgeWest.com/WAVE-Awards . Editor’s Pick honorees and readers’ choice winners will be celebrated at the WAVE Awards Gala on June 11 at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California.

“A WAVE Award is one of the most coveted accolades in the travel industry,” TravelAge West Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ken Shapiro said. “It’s a way for travel advisors in the west to acknowledge the companies that support them. The companies represented at the WAVE Awards provide consistently superior experiences to travelers, which makes advisors trip-planning heroes to their clients.”

“Everyone at Travelex is honored to be recognized as ‘Best Travel Insurance Company’ once again,” President of Travelex Insurance Services Michael J. Ambrose said. “We are incredibly grateful to all who have helped us achieve this honor – including travel advisors, travelers, our partners and the TravelAge West editorial team.”

Travelex Insurance Services is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States with over 55 years combined industry expertise of helping people dream, explore and travel with confidence. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Travelex Insurance Services was founded in 1996 when the Travelex Group purchased Mutual of Omaha Companies’ travel insurance distribution services. Travelex Insurance Services became a subsidiary of Cover-More Holdings USA, Inc. in November 2016, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (“ZIG”), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Plans are underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company. Travelex Insurance Services delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies, tour operators and at travelexinsurance.com .

TravelAge West is the leading trade magazine for travel advisors and the travel industry in the 15 Western U.S. states. Serving more than 21,000 readers for 51 years, the biweekly magazine is a main source of news and product information for the region’s agents and travel executives. TravelAgeWest.com is a two-time winner of a Gold Award from the North American Travel Journalists Association for Best Travel Journalism Website. TravelAge West is a part of Northstar Travel Group LLC, a worldwide provider of information, news and data for the travel and hospitality industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Secaucus, N.J.

Media Contacts Christine Buggy Travelex Insurance Services, Vice President of Marketing 402.505.7006 or Lisa Frobisher TravelAge West 310.954.2514