The global CFRP market is expected to reach an estimated $31.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace, automotive, pressure vessel, and wind energy industries. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the various end-use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of technologies to reduce the manufacturing cost of carbon fiber as well as part fabrication and reuse of CFRP as recycled carbon fiber reduces the cost of product and environmental impact.



Some of the major CFRP players in this market are GKN Fokker, Mitsubishi, Voith, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, Plasan Carbon Composite, DowAksa and Toray.



Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-performance lightweight materials.



Within this market, epoxy, phenolic, vinylester, polyester, PEEK, PPS, PEI, and PA are the resin systems used for manufacturing CFRP products. Epoxy-based CFRP will remain the largest segment by value and volume.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the growth in automotive and aerospace industries in the US and government regulations on energy-efficient products with less CO2 emission. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Carbon fiber reinforced plastic market size by various applications such as end-use industry, process type, and resin type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic market size by various applications such as end-use industry, process type, and resin type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Carbon fiber reinforced plastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber reinforced plastic in the carbon fiber reinforced plastic market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber reinforced plastic in the carbon fiber reinforced plastic market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in carbon fiber reinforced plastic market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in carbon fiber reinforced plastic market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global CFRP market by end-use industry (aerospace, automotive, wind energy, marine, sporting goods, construction and pressure vessel), by process type, by resin type and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the CFRP market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the CFRP market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this CFRP market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the CFRP market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the CFRP market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this CFRP market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this CFRP area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this CFRP market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by End-use Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.2: Automotive

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Marine

3.3.5: Sporting Goods

3.3.6: Construction

3.3.7: Pressure Vessel

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Resin Type

3.4.1: Epoxy

3.4.2: Phenolic

3.4.3: Polyester

3.4.4: Vinyl ester

3.4.5: PEEK

3.4.6: PPS

3.4.7: PEI

3.4.8: PA

3.4.9: Others

3.5: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Process Type

3.5.1: Prepreg Lay-Up

3.5.2: RTM

3.5.3: Injection Molding

3.5.4: Compression Molding

3.5.5: Filament Winding

3.5.6: Pultrusion

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Region

4.2: North American Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

4.2.1: North American Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by End-use Industry

4.2.2: North American Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Process Type

4.2.3: North American Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Resin Type

4.3: European carbon fiber reinforced plastic Market

4.4: APAC Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

4.5: RoW Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by End-use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Process Types

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: GKN Fokker

7.2: Voith Composites

7.3: Plasan Carbon Composites

7.4: SGL Group

7.5: Mitsubishi Material Trading Corporation

7.6: DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding

7.7: Toray Industries Inc.

7.8: Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited

7.9: Teijin Limited

7.10: Hexcel Corporation



