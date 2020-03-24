Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global COPD drug delivery devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the overall market revenue of the global COPD drug delivery devices market for the period of 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global COPD drug delivery devices market from 2019 to 2027.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global COPD drug delivery devices market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global COPD drug delivery devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global COPD drug delivery devices market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global COPD drug delivery devices market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global COPD drug delivery devices market. Key players operating in the global COPD drug delivery devices market have been identified and each one of them has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global COPD drug delivery devices market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What is the sales/revenue generated by COPD drug delivery devices market across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global COPD drug delivery devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2027? Which segment is projected expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Key Insights

5.1. Disease Prevalence in Key Countries

5.2. Key Market Events

5.3. Regulatory Scenario



6. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Inhaler

6.3.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler

6.3.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler

6.3.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler

6.3.2. Nebulizer

6.3.2.1. Jet Nebulizer

6.3.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer

6.3.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

6.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Manual Device

7.3.2. Digital Device

7.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Type



8. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

8.3.3. Online Pharmacies

8.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel



9. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

10.2.1. Inhaler

10.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler

10.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler

10.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler

10.2.2. Nebulizer

10.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer

10.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer

10.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

10.3. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

10.3.1. Manual Device

10.3.2. Digital Device

10.4. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

10.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

10.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

10.4.3. Online Pharmacies

10.5. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. By Product

10.6.2. By Type

10.6.3. By Distribution Channel

10.6.4. By Country



11. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Inhaler

11.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler

11.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler

11.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler

11.2.2. Nebulizer

11.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer

11.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer

11.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

11.3. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Manual Device

11.3.2. Digital Device

11.4. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

11.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

11.4.3. Online Pharmacies

11.5. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. U.K.

11.5.3. France

11.5.4. Spain

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. By Product

11.6.2. By Type

11.6.3. By Distribution Channel

11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



12. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Inhaler

12.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler

12.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler

12.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler

12.2.2. Nebulizer

12.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer

12.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer

12.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

12.3. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

12.3.1. Manual Device

12.3.2. Digital Device

12.4. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

12.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

12.4.3. Online Pharmacies

12.5. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.5.1. China

12.5.2. Japan

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.6. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. By Product

12.6.2. By Type

12.6.3. By Distribution Channel

12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



13. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

13.2.1. Inhaler

13.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler

13.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler

13.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler

13.2.2. Nebulizer

13.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer

13.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer

13.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

13.3. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

13.3.1. Manual Device

13.3.2. Digital Device

13.4. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

13.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

13.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

13.4.3. Online Pharmacies

13.5. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. By Product

13.6.2. By Type

13.6.3. By Distribution Channel

13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



14. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

14.2.1. Inhaler

14.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler

14.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler

14.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler

14.2.2. Nebulizer

14.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer

14.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer

14.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

14.3. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

14.3.1. Manual Device

14.3.2. Digital Device

14.4. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

14.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

14.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

14.4.3. Online Pharmacies

14.5. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

14.5.1. GCC Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Israel

14.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. By Product

14.6.2. By Type

14.6.3. By Distribution Channel

14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

15.3. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PARI GmbH

Omron Corporation



