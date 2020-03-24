Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Detector Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fire detector market is forecast to reach $7.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the global fire detector market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, public institution, industrial and residential sectors. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry and stringent government regulations for fire safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of multi IR detectors are the introduction of the new standards to reduce false alarming rates. Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, London Security, and Hochiki are among the major fire detectors manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global fire detector market by application, product, technology, and the region.



Some of the fire detector companies profiled in this report include Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, London Security, and Hochiki.



It is forecast that flame detectors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the replacement of old equipment. It is also forecast that wired technology will remain the largest market. Wired networks are typically preferred in commercial areas and public institutions as they provide better network reliability and stability than wireless networks. Wireless technology is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi and Zigbee networks in residential and commercial industries.



APAC is expected to become the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing construction of a new building and increasing acceptance of fire detector products as a life safety device.



Some of the features of this report include:



Market size estimates: Fire detector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Fire detector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by product, application, and technology.

Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by product, application, and technology. Segmentation analysis: Fire detector market size by various segments, such as product, application, technology, and region in terms of value shipment.

Fire detector market size by various segments, such as product, application, technology, and region in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Fire detector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Fire detector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for the fire detector market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for the fire detector market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire detector market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire detector market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global fire detector market by product (smoke detector, flame detector, heat, and others), application (residential, commercial, public institution, industrial and Others), technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Sigfox, NB-IOT, Wired, LoRaWAN, Z-Wave, satellite, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Fire Detector Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Fire Detector Market by Product

3.3.1: Smoke and Detectors

3.3.2: Flame and Detectors

3.3.3: Heat and Others

3.4: Global Fire Detector Market by Application

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Public Institutions

3.4.4: Industrial and Other Applications

3.5: Global Fire Sensors and Detectors Market by Technology

3.5.1: Wired

3.5.2: Wireless

3.5.2.1: ZigBee

3.5.2.2: Wi-Fi

3.5.2.3: Sigfox

3.5.2.4: NB-IOT

3.5.3.5: LoRaWAN

3.5.3.6: Z-Wave

3.5.3.7: Satellite

3.5.3.8: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global Fire Detector Market by Region

4.2: North American Fire Detector Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Smoke Detector, Flame Detector, Heat, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Public Institution, Industrial and Others

4.2.3: United States Fire Detector Market

4.2.4: Mexican Fire Detector Market

4.2.5: Canadian Fire Detector Market

4.3: European Fire Detector Market

4.4: AAPC Fire Detector Market

4.5: RoW Fire Detector Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fire Detector Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fire Detector Market by Products

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fire Detector Market by Region

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fire Detector Market by Technology

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Fire Detector Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development of the Global Fire Detector Market

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fire Detector Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fire Detector Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Honeywell International Inc.

7.2: Johnson Controls

7.3: United Technologies Corporation

7.4: London Security PLC

7.5: Hochiki

7.6: Academy Fire

7.7: Fike Corp.

7.8: Halma

7.9: Kidde

7.10: Bosch Security Systems

7.11: BRK Electronics



