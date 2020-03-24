Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global building construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 7,761.6 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on global building construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 19,000+ charts and 1,100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 150 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 globally.
KPIs covered include the following:
Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:
Countries Covered
Reason to Buy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/288nc9
