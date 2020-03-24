BERN, Switzerland and FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (“WABCO”) (NYSE: WBC) ( www.wabco-auto.com ) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (“ZF”) today announced that they have received all approvals from regulatory authorities required to close their previously announced merger, with the exception of the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR"). WABCO and ZF anticipate that SAMR approval will be received without significant delay, and expect that the transaction will close in the second quarter of 2020, when this final regulatory clearance is anticipated to be received.



WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully “Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence” to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle’s journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO’s differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2019, WABCO reported sales of over $3.4 billion and has almost 14,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com .

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. With its comprehensive technology portfolio, the company offers integrated solutions for established vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF continually enhances its systems in the areas of digital connectivity and automation in order to allow vehicles to see, think and act.

In 2018, ZF achieved sales of €36.9 billion. ZF invests over seven percent of its sales in research and development annually.

