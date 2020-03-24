Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aerospace Supply Chain Restructuring, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial aerospace supply chain is a complex, global ecosystem of material suppliers, component suppliers, system integrators, and aircraft integrators. This analysis will examine the global supply chain, the efforts behind its restructuring, and the opportunities it presents. Market segmentation is based on multiple criteria including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, investors, and corporate groups.



This study will serve as a starting point for understanding the transformation that is taking place in the supply chain by identifying the factors behind it and the long-term impact of the current scenario, highlighting commercial aerospace market trends and other global trends. The report also identifies which technologies are accelerating the transformation. It looks at the rise of concerns about reputational risks and cybersecurity because of how smaller supply chain participants operate.



The general study period is from 2018 to 2022, although some historical data goes back further.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current supply chain configuration?

What are the main factors behind supply chain restructuring?

Which trends are affecting the supply chain, and in what way?

What actions are needed to prepare the supply chain for new requirements?

Which opportunities are emerging as the supply chain changes?

Over the past decades, aircraft manufacturers have moved from controlling a big part of the building process to outsourcing the manufacturing of structural parts, engines, avionics, and other components and systems to other companies with operations all over the world. As commercial aircraft orders continue to increase, the supply chain is being pushed to capacity limits. Now, after having faced significant delays from their providers, integrators are not able to meet client deadlines. Companies in the supply chain are now implementing a variety of strategies to increase efficiency and resiliency, and ramp up the industrial capabilities of the chain as a whole.



The commercial aerospace supply chain is no stranger to the transformations that are occurring worldwide; some, in fact, already are affecting the aerospace and defense industry. 2019 put many of these changes in perspective, with the ongoing process of consolidation by major players (especially after the great difficulties faced by emerging Russian, Japanese, and Chinese players and the exit of medium-sized integrators such as Bombardier and - at least as an independent - Embraer) and the effects of the 737 Max grounding on Boeing and the entire industry related to new and tougher regulations to come and disruptions to the supply chain workflow.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Market Overview

Executive Summary - Market Segmentation

Executive Summary - New Manufacturing Technologies

2. Overview

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Current Supply Chain Configuration

Supply Chain Workflow and Input

Commercial Aerospace Supply Chain Segmentation

Major Supply Chain Participants

Supply Chain Geographic Outline

4. Factors Disrupting the Supply Chain

Case Study - Narrow-Body Aircraft

5. Supply Chain Transformations

Trends Affecting the Commercial Aerospace Industry

Digital Transformation

Additive Manufacturing

Reputational Risk Sharing and Commitments

Corporate Investments - Megamergers

Corporate Investments - Vertical Integration

Corporate Investments - Vertical Integration Case Study

Corporate Investments - Venture Capital

Corporate Investments - Venture Capital Examples

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 3 - Security & Standards

Growth Opportunity 4 - Global Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5 - Disruptive Technologies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

