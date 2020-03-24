Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Motors and Electric Drives Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research presents the scenario in the global electric motors and electric drives market in 2020 including sales by different geographic regions, motor technologies, power ratings, drive technologies, and major end-user industries. In addition, the research discusses the latest technology and business trends, latest news about motor and drives manufacturers in 2019 and 2020, competitive revenues and company market shares in 2019.
Further, it covers sales revenue segmented by different geographic regions such as North America (NA), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), China, India, and Rest of Asia (RoA) by different motor technologies such as alternating current (AC) motor, direct current (DC) motor, electronically commutated (EC) or brushless motor, servo and stepper motor; different motor power ratings; drive technologies such as AC drives, DC drives, and servo drives; and drive voltage ratings, such as low-voltage (LV) drives and medium-voltage (MV) drives.
End-user industries covered are oil & gas (O&G), metals & mining, electric power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage (F&B), water & wastewater treatment (WWT), heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) - this segment is included only for the electric drives market, discrete industries (manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductors), other process industries, and medical devices & building automation (MD&BA) - this segment is included only for the electric motors market.
Competitor analyses and market shares for 2019 have been provided by region, motor technology, and motor power rating (fractional horsepower (FHP) motor), low-voltage integral horsepower (LV IHP) motor and high-voltage integral horsepower (HV IHP) motor). Similarly, competitor analysis for the drives market has been provided by region, drive technology and drive voltage rating.
Major motor suppliers covered in the research include ABB (includes Baldor), Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, WEG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Wolong Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, and Toshiba Industrial Corporation. The major drives suppliers covered are ABB, Siemens AG, Danfoss, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yaskawa Electric.
Globally, WWT, F&B, and O&G are expected to be the fastest-growing segments for AC motors in 2020. Pumps, compressors, mixers, and aerators are expected to remain the most common applications for AC motors.
Sales to OEMs manufacturing industrial robots, fans, pumps, and medical devices are expected to remain the largest applications for EC motors in 2020. Continued growth in the sales of industrial robots, growth in the adoption of more energy-efficient pumps and a preference for a noiseless operation will drive the adoption of EC motors.
Investments in mining and metal processing are expected to aid the sales of DC motors; however, the sales volume of these motors is expected to be lower than the 2019 level.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What is the size of the global electric motor market and the electric drives market?
- How is the market revenue expected to grow in 2020?
- How is the revenue split among different end-user segments across geographic regions and product segments?
- Which segments are the fastest growing and which segments offer significant growth potential for electric motor manufacturers in 2020?
- Which product segments should manufacturers focus on to take advantage of the rising opportunities?
- Who are the major competitors in the global market and in the different regional markets?
- Are particular motor technologies such as permanent magnet motor and EC motor increasingly being preferred by customers? If so, what is the reason?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for Electric Motors in 2020
- Top Predictions for Electric Drives in 2020
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Scope-Electric Motors
- Research Scope-Electric Drives
- Market Overview-End-user Segmentation
3. Global Economic Outlook 2020
- Global Economy in 2019-Top Trends
- Global Economic Outlook 2020-Top Predictions
- Global Economic Outlook 2020-Top Predictions (continued)
- 2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies-Key Predictions for 2020
- Emerging Economies-Key Predictions for 2020
- 2020 Growth Opportunities-Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2020 Regional Trends-GDP Growth, Risks and Policy
4. Global Market Outlook for 2020
- Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Motor Technology
- Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Power Rating
- AC Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region
- DC Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region
- Servo and Stepper Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region
- EC Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region
- Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Drive Technology
- Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Voltage Rating
- AC Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Region
- DC Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Region
- Servo Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Region
5. Key End-user Market Trends to Watch
- End-user Market Analysis-Electric Motors
- End-user Market Analysis-Electric Drives
- End-user Market Analysis-Metals and Mining
- End-user Market Analysis-O&G
- End-user Market Analysis-Electric Power Generation
- End-user Market Analysis-Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- End-user Market Analysis-F&B
- End-user Market Analysis-WWT
- End-user Market Analysis-HVAC
- End-user Market Analysis-MD&BA
- End-user Market Analysis-Discrete Industries
- End-user Market Analysis-Other Process Industries
- End-user Market Analysis for FHP Motors
- End-user Market Analysis for LV IHP Motors
- End-user Market Analysis for HV IHP Motors
- End-user Market Analysis for LV Drives
- End-user Market Analysis for MV Drives
6. Regional Analysis-Motors
- NA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- NA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- NA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
- LATAM Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- LATAM Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- LATAM Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
- European Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- European Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- European Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
- MEA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- MEA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- MEA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
- Chinese Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Chinese Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- Chinese Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
- Indian Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Indian Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- Indian Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
- RoA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- RoA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type
- RoA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating
7. Regional Analysis-Drives
- NA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- NA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
- LATAM Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- LATAM Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
- European Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- European Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
- MEA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- MEA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
- Chinese Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Chinese Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
- Indian Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Indian Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
- RoA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- RoA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type
8. Technology Outlook 2020
- Motors-Key Technology Trends
- Drives-Key Technology Trends
9. Competitive Analysis-Motors
- Market Share Analysis-Total Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-NA and LATAM Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-European and MEA Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-Chinese and Indian Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-RoA Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-AC and DC Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-EC and Servo & Stepper Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-FHP and LV IHP Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-HV IHP Motors Market
- Company News and Highlights 2020-Motors
10. Competitive Analysis-Drives
- Market Share Analysis-Total Electric Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-NA and LATAM Electric Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-European and MEA Electric Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-Chinese and Indian Electric Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-RoA Electric Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-AC and DC Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-Servo Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis-LV and MV Drives Market
- Company News and Highlights 2020-Drives
11. Motors-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Electric Motor Market Ecosystem-2020
- Growth Opportunity 1-Adoption of Energy-efficient Motors
- Growth Opportunity 2-PMAC Motors
- Growth Opportunity 3-Connected Motors
- Strategic Imperatives for Electric Motor Manufacturers
12. Drives-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Electric Drive Market Ecosystem-2020
- Growth Opportunity 1-Huge Installed Base of DOL Motors
- Growth Opportunity 2-Increasing Automation in Discrete and Hybrid Industries
- Strategic Imperatives for Electric Drive Manufacturers
13. The Last Word
- Key Conclusions and Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB (includes Baldor)
- Danfoss
- Nidec Corporation
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- TECO Electric & Machinery
- Toshiba Industrial Corporation
- WEG
- Wolong Electric
- Yaskawa Electric
