This research presents the scenario in the global electric motors and electric drives market in 2020 including sales by different geographic regions, motor technologies, power ratings, drive technologies, and major end-user industries. In addition, the research discusses the latest technology and business trends, latest news about motor and drives manufacturers in 2019 and 2020, competitive revenues and company market shares in 2019.



Further, it covers sales revenue segmented by different geographic regions such as North America (NA), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), China, India, and Rest of Asia (RoA) by different motor technologies such as alternating current (AC) motor, direct current (DC) motor, electronically commutated (EC) or brushless motor, servo and stepper motor; different motor power ratings; drive technologies such as AC drives, DC drives, and servo drives; and drive voltage ratings, such as low-voltage (LV) drives and medium-voltage (MV) drives.



End-user industries covered are oil & gas (O&G), metals & mining, electric power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage (F&B), water & wastewater treatment (WWT), heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) - this segment is included only for the electric drives market, discrete industries (manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductors), other process industries, and medical devices & building automation (MD&BA) - this segment is included only for the electric motors market.



Competitor analyses and market shares for 2019 have been provided by region, motor technology, and motor power rating (fractional horsepower (FHP) motor), low-voltage integral horsepower (LV IHP) motor and high-voltage integral horsepower (HV IHP) motor). Similarly, competitor analysis for the drives market has been provided by region, drive technology and drive voltage rating.



Major motor suppliers covered in the research include ABB (includes Baldor), Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, WEG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Wolong Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, and Toshiba Industrial Corporation. The major drives suppliers covered are ABB, Siemens AG, Danfoss, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yaskawa Electric.



Globally, WWT, F&B, and O&G are expected to be the fastest-growing segments for AC motors in 2020. Pumps, compressors, mixers, and aerators are expected to remain the most common applications for AC motors.



Sales to OEMs manufacturing industrial robots, fans, pumps, and medical devices are expected to remain the largest applications for EC motors in 2020. Continued growth in the sales of industrial robots, growth in the adoption of more energy-efficient pumps and a preference for a noiseless operation will drive the adoption of EC motors.



Investments in mining and metal processing are expected to aid the sales of DC motors; however, the sales volume of these motors is expected to be lower than the 2019 level.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is the size of the global electric motor market and the electric drives market?

How is the market revenue expected to grow in 2020?

How is the revenue split among different end-user segments across geographic regions and product segments?

Which segments are the fastest growing and which segments offer significant growth potential for electric motor manufacturers in 2020?

Which product segments should manufacturers focus on to take advantage of the rising opportunities?

Who are the major competitors in the global market and in the different regional markets?

Are particular motor technologies such as permanent magnet motor and EC motor increasingly being preferred by customers? If so, what is the reason?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for Electric Motors in 2020

Top Predictions for Electric Drives in 2020

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Scope-Electric Motors

Research Scope-Electric Drives

Market Overview-End-user Segmentation

3. Global Economic Outlook 2020

Global Economy in 2019-Top Trends

Global Economic Outlook 2020-Top Predictions

Global Economic Outlook 2020-Top Predictions (continued)

2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies-Key Predictions for 2020

Emerging Economies-Key Predictions for 2020

2020 Growth Opportunities-Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2020 Regional Trends-GDP Growth, Risks and Policy

4. Global Market Outlook for 2020

Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Motor Technology

Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Power Rating

AC Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region

DC Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region

Servo and Stepper Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region

EC Electric Motors Market-Revenue by Region

Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Drive Technology

Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Voltage Rating

AC Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Region

DC Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Region

Servo Electric Drives Market-Revenue by Region

5. Key End-user Market Trends to Watch

End-user Market Analysis-Electric Motors

End-user Market Analysis-Electric Drives

End-user Market Analysis-Metals and Mining

End-user Market Analysis-O&G

End-user Market Analysis-Electric Power Generation

End-user Market Analysis-Chemicals and Petrochemicals

End-user Market Analysis-F&B

End-user Market Analysis-WWT

End-user Market Analysis-HVAC

End-user Market Analysis-MD&BA

End-user Market Analysis-Discrete Industries

End-user Market Analysis-Other Process Industries

End-user Market Analysis for FHP Motors

End-user Market Analysis for LV IHP Motors

End-user Market Analysis for HV IHP Motors

End-user Market Analysis for LV Drives

End-user Market Analysis for MV Drives

6. Regional Analysis-Motors

NA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

NA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

NA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

LATAM Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

LATAM Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

LATAM Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

European Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

European Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

European Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

MEA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

MEA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

MEA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

Chinese Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Chinese Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

Chinese Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

Indian Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Indian Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

Indian Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

RoA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

RoA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Motor Type

RoA Electric Motors Market-Revenue Forecast by Power Rating

7. Regional Analysis-Drives

NA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

NA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

LATAM Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

LATAM Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

European Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

European Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

MEA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

MEA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

Chinese Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Chinese Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

Indian Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Indian Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

RoA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

RoA Electric Drives Market-Revenue Forecast by Drive Type

8. Technology Outlook 2020

Motors-Key Technology Trends

Drives-Key Technology Trends

9. Competitive Analysis-Motors

Market Share Analysis-Total Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-NA and LATAM Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-European and MEA Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-Chinese and Indian Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-RoA Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-AC and DC Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-EC and Servo & Stepper Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-FHP and LV IHP Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-HV IHP Motors Market

Company News and Highlights 2020-Motors

10. Competitive Analysis-Drives

Market Share Analysis-Total Electric Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-NA and LATAM Electric Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-European and MEA Electric Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-Chinese and Indian Electric Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-RoA Electric Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-AC and DC Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-Servo Drives Market

Market Share Analysis-LV and MV Drives Market

Company News and Highlights 2020-Drives

11. Motors-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Electric Motor Market Ecosystem-2020

Growth Opportunity 1-Adoption of Energy-efficient Motors

Growth Opportunity 2-PMAC Motors

Growth Opportunity 3-Connected Motors

Strategic Imperatives for Electric Motor Manufacturers

12. Drives-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Electric Drive Market Ecosystem-2020

Growth Opportunity 1-Huge Installed Base of DOL Motors

Growth Opportunity 2-Increasing Automation in Discrete and Hybrid Industries

Strategic Imperatives for Electric Drive Manufacturers

13. The Last Word

Key Conclusions and Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



ABB (includes Baldor)

Danfoss

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

TECO Electric & Machinery

Toshiba Industrial Corporation

WEG

Wolong Electric

Yaskawa Electric



