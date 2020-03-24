PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended January 31, 2020. “This was a quarter of transformation for Hammer,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO. “During the quarter we discontinued certain non-core operations, such as our toll free termination business, while setting the stage for our long term growth. Current global conditions have slowed our planned implementation in Huntsville, AL but we are committed to moving forward.”
Key results include:
“We will continue to progress toward our planned implementations,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO. “The rapid adoption of teleworking has underscored the importance of our collaboration tools, text messaging services and ultimately our new wireless networks to consumers, small businesses and enterprises.”
About Hammer
Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com.
Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp d/b/a Hammer Communications
Piscataway, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Hammer NEW LOGO.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: