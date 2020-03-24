TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive advertising representation agreement with Fextralife , a video game news resource and gaming hub focused on the RPG genre as well as innovative games.

Fextralife is a leading gaming content platform dedicated to sharing detailed game mechanics, information, news, previews, reviews, articles and guides from its team of contributors engaged on its blog and social forums. With a team of dedicated journalists and over 73,000 editors, the community connects 5 million users with each other across video, social and news content in streams, YouTube, wikis, forums and chats. Currently, Fextralife generates over 60 million views every month which contributes to an overall increase to Enthusiast Gaming’s total monthly site viewership of approximately 10%.

With the recent addition of Fextralife and MC PEDL, coupled with sustained organic growth, the Enthusiast Gaming media network now reaches 160 million avid gamers globally every month. Now more than ever, communities and social connections are extremely important, and Enthusiast Gaming is committed to building the world’s largest network of communities for gaming and esports fans to provide a platform for meaningful social engagements.

As of March 23, 2020, Enthusiast Gaming has seen an average increase in engagement of approximately 20% across its entire network, with some of the larger, more predominant properties reaching upwards of 40% increase in views compared to the week before. The Company will continue to monitor the increased engagement as a result of gamers spending more time at home in recent weeks.

Luminosity Signs Pro Fortnite Player

Enthusiast Gaming is also excited to announce it has signed professional Fortnite player and content creator, Harley "mrfreshasian" Campbell or "Fresh" to Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”), the Company’s esports division. As part of Team Luminosity, Fresh will join a team of gaming and esports influencers and content creators, and will provide exclusive gaming content and streaming under the Luminosity banner. Currently, Fresh has a social following of 6.4 million gaming fans and his content has been viewed over 450,000,000 times on YouTube.

Menashe Kestenbaum, President and Founder of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “We are excited to welcome the Fextralife community into our media network of 100 websites and 900 YouTube channels. Adding significant communities like Fextralife and earlier this month, MC PEDL, validates our business model and reinforces the value that Enthusiast adds. We are also excited to welcome mrfreshasian to Team Luminosity. Fresh brings his own community of esports fans to the Luminosity network and we look forward to working together to grow that community and provide unique content under the Luminosity banner.” He continued, “During these times where people are being asked to stay home and self-isolate, Enthusiast Gaming is committed to providing a platform for communities to connect, socialize and support each other. We have seen a significant increase in traffic across our network over the last couple of weeks which proves the power of gaming as a social network.”

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world's largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company's business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming's digital media platform includes approximately 100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 160 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming's event business owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects.

