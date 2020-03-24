PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions, today announced that the Sloane Automotive Group (Sloane) has selected Anexinet to improve employee and customer services with a complete digital migration. Operations were streamlined by retiring the dealership’s Citrix on-prem environment and migrating six locations and 600 employees to a Microsoft Azure cloud and Office 365 environment. For more information, please see the full case study at https://bit.ly/2IOwdaf.

Sloane wanted to transform its IT infrastructure to take advantage of cloud-based network and security technology offerings. The company sought a systems refresh to standardize network services and applications, provide a common digital experience, and protect data from malware attacks and security breaches.

“We needed to modernize the email experience and stop using different collaborative suites of tools and spreadsheets,” said David Sloane, Sloane Automotive Group President and CEO. “This was a major pain-point. We needed a better, more efficient means of collaboration. Having access to information all in one ecosystem is very important to us for the ease of our jobs.”

With Anexinet’s help, Sloane moved from an on-premises network to a cloud-enabled environment, automated data backup and recovery, eliminated potential security gaps, and reduced CAPEX and OPEX costs. In addition, Anexinet established security rules in the new SharePoint environment to prevent employees from auditing and downloading proprietary data traditionally kept on Google drives.

“For such a challenging project, the digital transition experience was collaborative and very smooth. Anexinet educated us every step of the way and allowed us to work and roll things out at a pace we were comfortable with. They were extremely professional and we’re very happy to establish a long-term relationship because technology is always changing,” Sloane concluded.

“An auto dealership’s success is predicated on exceptional customer service. Providing this requires a modern network infrastructure,” John Kolimago, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cloud Solutions Anexinet. “We’re proud to have helped Sloane to stay ahead of competitors with a standardized IT foundation that enables great customer and employee experiences, without overburdening the organization with network maintenance and security issues.”

