Philadelphia, PA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail software technology company, today announced that it is partnering with KLA Laboratories, Inc. in the KLArity Ecosystem Partners Platform, which was created to enable KLA to help their customers navigate the landscape of emerging technologies and the integration of those solutions in their respective environments and facilities.

In announcing the partnership with KLA, a 91-year-old family-owned firm providing a range of information technology and communication projects and services, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton said, “Our entire team is excited to partner with industry leader KLA Laboratories, whose solutions enable their customers to stay ahead of the curve as the technology world advances at an ever-increasing pace.” KLA Laboratories is an industry lead player in the development, deployment and management of complex arena systems dedicated to audio visual, digital display and advanced analytics. They are the perfect partner for us as we expand our footprint into these markets.”

Shawn Kuzmin, KLA Vice President of Arenas & Venues, said “We are excited to be partnering with VSBLTY as they have a unique platform that delivers guest experience enhancement, audience measurement and security applications while providing an easy way to achieve ROI or revenue offset. We see it as a valuable addition to our KLArity Ecosystem Partners Platform and to the partners we serve. Our clients have been asking for a way to monetize new technologies to offset costs and—with VSBLTY—we are confident that we’ve found the right partner.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retailand public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About KLA Laboratories, Inc. (www.klalabs.com)

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is a projects and services company providing award-winning, turnkey solutions for Networks, Premise Cabling, Operational Technology, the Internet of Things, Wireless Networks, Collaboration, Audio/Video, and Event Production. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management, and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere.

