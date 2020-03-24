Company announcement no 5-2020
Annual report for the period January 1 to December 31, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors.
Highlights
Roll out of Konsolidator’s platform and software:
Economic growth:
Organizational growth:
·During the year Konsolidator hired 15 new employees and has 20 employees as per December 31, 2019
Outlook:
* Inbound sales meetings are meetings where the customer books the sales meeting
** ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) is based on Konsolidator’s expectations to revenue from subscriptions for the following twelve months from existing customers
About Konsolidator
Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.
For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com
Søborg, March 24, 2020
Konsolidator A/S
Tobaksvejen 2 A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com
Certified Adviser
Ernst & Young P/S
Osvald Helmuths Vej 4
2000 Frederiksberg
www.ey.com
Attachments
Konsolidator A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Company announcements no nr. 5-2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Konsolidator - Annual report 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Konsolidator with r.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: