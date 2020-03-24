Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregabalin (CAS 148553-50-8) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Pregabalin. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The Pregabalin global market report key points:

Pregabalin description, applications and related patterns

Pregabalin market situation

Pregabalin manufacturers and distributors

Pregabalin prices

Pregabalin end-users

Pregabalin downstream industries trends

Chapter Insights



The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).

The second chapter focuses on Pregabalin end-uses.

The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.

The fourth chapter is about the related patents.

The fifth chapter deals with Pregabalin market trends and forecast, distinguish Pregabalin manufacturers and suppliers.

The sixth chapter provides Pregabalin prices data.

The seventh chapter analyses Pregabalin downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREGABALIN GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PREGABALIN APPLICATIONS



3. PREGABALIN MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PREGABALIN PATENTS



5. PREGABALIN MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Pregabalin market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Pregabalin

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Pregabalin

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.4. Market forecast



6. PREGABALIN MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. PREGABALIN END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55cr6z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900