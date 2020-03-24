Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregabalin (CAS 148553-50-8) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Pregabalin. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The Pregabalin global market report key points:

  • Pregabalin description, applications and related patterns
  • Pregabalin market situation
  • Pregabalin manufacturers and distributors
  • Pregabalin prices
  • Pregabalin end-users
  • Pregabalin downstream industries trends

Chapter Insights

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on Pregabalin end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
  • The fifth chapter deals with Pregabalin market trends and forecast, distinguish Pregabalin manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides Pregabalin prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses Pregabalin downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. PREGABALIN GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. PREGABALIN APPLICATIONS

3. PREGABALIN MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. PREGABALIN PATENTS

5. PREGABALIN MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Pregabalin market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Pregabalin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Pregabalin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.4. Market forecast

6. PREGABALIN MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. PREGABALIN END-USE SECTOR

