CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, while providing a corporate update.
“Black Diamond has achieved important scientific, clinical, and operational milestones over the past year,” said David M. Epstein, Ph.D., President and CEO. “Our IND for our lead product candidate, BDTX-189, was allowed in December and we have initiated our Phase 1/2 clinical trial. We believe the $316 million raised since November, including via our initial public offering, will enable us not only to execute on the clinical development of BDTX-189, but also to continue to invest in our proprietary MAP platform, and to progress our early stage pipeline of small molecule, tumor-agnostic precision medicine programs.”
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business plans and objectives, future plans or expectations for BDTX-189, including expectations regarding the design, implementation, timing, and success of its current clinical trial for BDTX-189, future plans or expectations for the Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology platform, upcoming milestones and preclinical studies for the Company’s other product candidates, and expectations regarding its uses of capital, expenses and other future financial results. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments in the United States, and the Company’s ability to fund operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(in thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|154,666
|$
|51,660
|Total assets
|$
|158,295
|$
|51,826
|Derivative liabilities
|$
|16
|$
|4,023
|Convertible preferred stock
|$
|200,573
|$
|60,770
|Accumulated deficit
|$
|(50,970
|)
|$
|(15,712
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|(47,157
|)
|$
|(15,542
|)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (inclusive of $1,469, $808, $9,966 and $2,403 respectively, with a related party)
|$
|7,460
|$
|2,379
|$
|21,753
|$
|6,950
|General and administrative (inclusive of $88, $87, $445 and $325, respectively, with a related party)
|2,884
|667
|7,579
|1,954
|Total operating expenses
|10,344
|3,046
|8,904
|4,119
|Loss from operations
|(10,344
|)
|(3,046
|)
|(8,904
|)
|(4,119
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|440
|2
|461
|4
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|23
|(15
|)
|(6,393
|)
|(15
|)
|Other income (expense)
|6
|(7
|)
|6
|(16
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|469
|(20
|)
|(5,926
|)
|(27
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,875
|)
|$
|(3,066
|)
|$
|(35,258
|)
|$
|(8,931
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(4.63
|)
|$
|(1.51
|)
|$
|(16.99
|)
|$
|(4.42
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|2,139,961
|2,036,728
|2,075,753
|2,018,623
