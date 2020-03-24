Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agritourism market is set to reach a massive valuation of US$ 662.1 Bn during the forecast period (2019-2029), as projected by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). Leading market players are investing in collaborations and acquisitions of smaller players, with increased focus on a wider range of offerings, and innovative marketing and services.
“Low awareness among consumers about agritourism is a major barrier to market growth in developing countries. Advertising is thus essential for the agritourism market,” states the FMI report.
Agritourism Market: Key Findings
Agritourism Market: Key Driving Factors
Agritourism Market – Key Restraints
Competition Landscape of Agritourism Market
Some of the key players in the global agritourism landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Expedia Group, Missao, Domiruth Peru Travel, Field Farm Tours, Quadrant Australia, Bay Farm Tours, Select Holidays, AGRILYS Voyages, Star Destinations, Agritourismo France, Trump Tours, AL VERNETO, Farm to Farm Tours, A.C.T. Tours, and Star Destinations and others. Leading market players remain focused on capitalizing on collaborations within the industry. Market leaders are also targeting social media advertising, service innovations, and new product launches to strengthen their foothold in the global agritourism market.
More About the Report
This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on the agritourism market. The market analysis is based on activities (overnight stay, special events & festivals, off the farm, recreation activities & events), tour types (group travelers and individual travelers), and consumer demographic (me, women, and kids), age group (15-25, 26-36, 36-45, 46-55, and 55 years and above), booking channel (online and offline) across six regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and MEA).
