NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) and ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow, announced that they have entered into an exclusive agreement with Doxy.me, a full-service telemedicine solution. This agreement will provide all ImprimisRx ophthalmology, optometry, and wellness practices with the Clinic level Doxy.me telemedicine solution at no charge. Doxy.me is one of the largest, yet simplest, telemedicine software solutions in the world, providing video, audio and text through which patients and healthcare providers can seamlessly communicate remotely.



Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, said, “ImprimisRx was founded on the principles of innovation and always putting patients first. Serving thousands of physicians in all 50 states with innovative pharmaceutical solutions, now more than ever, it is critical that our physician customers have access to their patients and that patients-in-need have easy access to their physicians. This agreement, which we believe is the first of its kind, moves our company to the forefront of healthcare as we integrate the intangible value of a physician’s care, the value of ImprimisRx prescription pharmaceuticals, and the power of one of the world’s leading telemedicine platforms. The result of this agreement will be greater access to critical physician services and the ImprimisRx suite of ophthalmic and wellness formulations.”

Brandon Welch, Founder of Doxy.me, stated, “We are excited to partner with Harrow and ImprimisRx because they have proven to be an innovator and a reliable provider of pharmaceutical solutions in the ophthalmology space. Doxy.me was founded to provide the healthcare community with an easy-to-use solution that would improve health outcomes and this agreement will introduce a whole new suite of unique options to patients. The Doxy.me platform is easy to set up; many offices can begin utilizing it within 24 hours, providing a critical service in this national time of need and for the future of healthcare.”

John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx, commented, “Earlier this month the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced it would temporarily pay clinicians to provide telemedicine services for beneficiaries across the country and loosen other restrictions due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Because we believe it is critical that ImprimisRx customers and all ophthalmologists, optometrists, and wellness providers maintain continuity of care, regardless of external circumstances, we are pleased to now provide Doxy.me along with our mail-order pharmacy services – that can rapidly ship prescription medicines into all 50 states. I believe our valued prescriber customers will quickly adapt to the amazing benefits of the Doxy.me platform and begin utilizing it to meet their patients’ needs.”

The agreement provides unique benefits to ImprimisRx prescribers and their patients:

A user-friendly platform using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, enabling access to care in minutes

Patients “see” their doctor from anywhere by clicking a web link, taking them directly to their doctor’s “virtual waiting room”

Telemedicine is generally covered by insurance; patients may also elect to pay out of pocket using built-in credit card payment options

Doxy.me is HIPAA compliant – no patient data is stored and video sessions are encrypted

Remote file sharing is easy between patient and healthcare provider

Image capturing feature aides in diagnosis

Prescriptions can still be delivered to patients from ImprimisRx’s mail-order pharmacy, limiting the need for in-person interaction for at-risk patients

Recent changes to healthcare regulations now allow for telemedicine services to cross state lines; doctors can treat patients in need, regardless of their state of residence. Additionally, rapidly expanding parity laws require that insurance companies reimburse providers for telemedicine visits at the same rate as an in-office visit

And there are many other features which physicians will appreciate once they begin to use the Doxy.me platform

ImprimisRx customers will receive the Clinic level Doxy.me service free of charge. Register now using the following instructions:



Existing ImprimisRx customers can request their telemedicine account by visiting https://www.imprimisrx.com/telemed/ . Upon completion of the registration, ImprimisRx will send an invitation to join – it’s that easy!

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx , the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals , Surface Pharmaceuticals , Melt Pharmaceuticals , Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. ImprimisRx is headquartered in San Diego, CA and owns two FDA-inspected production and dispensing facilities in Ledgewood, New Jersey. There have been over three million eyes served by the formulations produced at these facilities. For more information about ImprimisRx, including ordering instructions, please visit our website, www.imprimisrx.com/ .

About Doxy.me

Founded by Brandon Welch, MS, PhD, and based in Salt Lake City, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina, Doxy.me is making it easier and more affordable for healthcare providers to care for their patients anywhere, including rural and underserved areas. Doxy.me provides patients with a virtual clinic experience that is strongly reminiscent of the traditional consultative model, but without the barriers associated with a brick-and-mortar clinic. The company uses state-of-the-art security and encryption protocols, making Doxy.me compliant with HIPAA and HITECH requirements, and works on mobile devices (Safari/Chrome) and most desktop browsers. The company also offers a licensed version of Doxy.me for additional features or custom branding. For more information about Doxy.me or telemedicine, see Doxy.me .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No ImprimisRx compounded formulation is FDA-approved. Other than drugs compounded at a registered outsourcing facility, all ImprimisRx compounded formulations require a prescription for an individually identified patient consistent with federal and state laws.

