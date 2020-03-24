SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.



Investors, who purchased shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) in January 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of their Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 25, 2016, a lawsuit was filed against Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants failed to disclose that the Company’s efforts to convert IT systems in connection with the credit portfolio transition were negatively impacting sales, that the magnitude of in-store process changes related to the new credit program were negatively impacting sales, that, as such, the Company was experiencing systems and process disruptions associated with the outsourcing of its credit portfolio, that the disruptions were negatively impacting the Company’s performance, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Signet’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 11, 2019, the court denied the defendants motion for judgment and on June 20, 2019 the court denied the defendants motion for reconsideration.

On July 24, 2019, the defendants filed a petition for permission to appeal the lower court’s class certification decision.

