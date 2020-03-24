Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher started a new study on the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market, providing forecast for the period of 2019-2027. In the study, growth opportunity for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market has been provided. The report offers valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses.



The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered

What will be market size for pharmaceutical glass ampoules by the end of 2027?

Which product type is expected to be most preferred for pharmaceutical glass ampoules? What was its market size in 2018?

Which is the most preferred capacity for pharmaceutical glass ampoules in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Who are major players in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market?

Key indicators associated with the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes component suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of product types. Furthermore, forecast factors and scenarios of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.



A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market has been provided on the basis of product, capacity, and region.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments have been provided in the report. The pharmaceutical glass ampoules market has been analyzed at both regional and country level.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of pharmaceutical glass ampoule manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end users for pharmaceutical glass ampoules.



The report includes company overview of more than 40 key players. This includes a detailed analysis of glass ampoule and glass tubing manufacturers at the global level. Some of the key companies profiled in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market report include Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Pharma Packaging International, SCHOTT AG, SGD SA, Birgimefar Group, Stevanato Group S.p.A., Piramida d.o.o., Pharma-Glas GmbH, Crestani S.R.L., SM PACK SpA., and J. Penner Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. TMR Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy



3. Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Overview

3.1. Global GDP Outlook

3.2. Health Spending outlook

3.3. Global Healthcare Expenditure

3.4. Global Packaging Industry Outlook

3.5. Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Outlook

3.6. Global Parenteral Packaging Market Outlook

3.7. Macroeconomic Indicators

3.7.1. GDP Growth

3.7.2. Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure Growth

3.7.3. Packaging Industry Growth

3.7.4. Pharmaceutical Industry Growth

3.7.5. Glass Packaging Industry Growth

3.7.6. Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Growth

3.8. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.9. Value Chain

3.9.1. Key Market Participants

3.9.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.9.1.2. Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Manufacturers

3.9.1.3. Distributors/Suppliers

3.9.1.4. End-users

3.9.2. Profitability Margin

3.10. Market Dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Supply-side

3.10.1.2. Demand-side

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.3. Trends

3.11. Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Production, by company



4. Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Thousand) and Volume (Tonnes)

4.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Region

4.3.1. North America

4.3.2. Latin America

4.3.3. Europe

4.3.4. Asia Pacific

4.3.5. Middle East

4.3.6. Africa

4.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

4.4.1. Straight Stem

4.4.2. Open Funnel

4.4.3. Closed Funnel

4.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

4.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

4.5.1. Up to 2 ml

4.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

4.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

4.5.4. Above 8 ml

4.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



5. North America Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Thousand) and Volume (Tonnes)

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Country

5.3.1. U.S.

5.3.2. Canada

5.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

5.4.1. Straight Stem

5.4.2. Open Funnel

5.4.3. Closed Funnel

5.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

5.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

5.5.1. Up to 2 ml

5.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

5.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

5.5.4. Above 8 ml

5.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



6. Latin America Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Thousand) and Volume (Tonnes)

6.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Country

6.3.1. Brazil

6.3.2. Mexico

6.3.3. Rest of Latin America

6.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

6.4.1. Straight Stem

6.4.2. Open Funnel

6.4.3. Closed Funnel

6.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

6.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

6.5.1. Up to 2 ml

6.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

6.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

6.5.4. Above 8 ml

6.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



7. Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes)

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Country

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. Spain

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. U.K.

7.3.6. BENELUX

7.3.7. Nordics

7.3.8. Russia

7.3.9. Poland

7.3.10. Rest of Europe

7.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

7.4.1. Straight Stem

7.4.2. Open Funnel

7.4.3. Closed Funnel

7.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

7.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

7.5.1. Up to 2 ml

7.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

7.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

7.5.4. Above 8 ml

7.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



8. Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Thousand) and Volume (Tonnes)

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Country

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. India

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. ASEAN Countries

8.3.6. Australia and New Zealand

8.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

8.4.1. Straight Stem

8.4.2. Open Funnel

8.4.3. Closed Funnel

8.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

8.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

8.5.1. Up to 2 ml

8.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

8.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

8.5.4. Above 8 ml

8.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



9. Middle East Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes)

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Country

9.3.1. Turkey

9.3.2. Iran

9.3.3. United Arab Emirates

9.3.4. Saudi Arabia

9.3.5. Cyprus

9.3.6. Israel

9.3.7. Qatar

9.3.8. Rest of Middle East

9.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

9.4.1. Straight Stem

9.4.2. Open Funnel

9.4.3. Closed Funnel

9.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

9.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

9.5.1. Up to 2 ml

9.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

9.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

9.5.4. Above 8 ml

9.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



10. Africa Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Export and Import of Glass Ampoules, by Key Countries in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes)

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Country

10.3.1. South Africa

10.3.2. Egypt

10.3.3. Nigeria

10.3.4. Morocco

10.3.5. Rest of Africa

10.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Product Type

10.4.1. Straight Stem

10.4.2. Open Funnel

10.4.3. Closed Funnel

10.4.4. Others (Double Tip, etc.)

10.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Historical 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027, by Capacity

10.5.1. Up to 2 ml

10.5.2. 3 to 5 ml

10.5.3. 6 to 8 ml

10.5.4. Above 8 ml

10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Market Structure Analysis

11.1. Market Analysis, by Tier of Companies

11.2. Production Capacity Share Analysis

11.3. Market Presence Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Dashboard

12.2. Competition Benchmarking

12.3. Competition Deep Dive (Glass Ampoules Manufacturers)



13. Assumptions & Acronyms



14. Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



AAPL Solutions

Accu-Glass LLC.

Adit Containers Private Limited

Agrado S.A.

Amposan S.A.

Birgimefar Group

Cang Zhou Four-star Glass Co.,Ltd.

Corning Pharmaceutical Glass S.p.A. (Corning Inc.)

CRESTANI s.r.l.

CRIS-MAT S.L.

Gerresheimer AG

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

J. Penner Corporation

James Alexander Corporation

Kapoor Glass India Private Limited

Khemka Glass

Kishore Group

Lutz Packaging GmbH

Maruti Industries

Mtier Ampoules Private Limited

Nipro Pharma Packaging International

Pharma-Glas GmbH

Piramida d.o.o.

SCHOTT AG

SGD SA

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co.,Ltd.

SM PACK SpA

Stevanato Group

Techno Ampoules (Pvt.) Ltd.

Tecnoglas, S.A

TVORNICA FARMACEUTSKE AMBALAE d.o.o.

Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

Linuo Glassworks Group

Hilgenberg GmbH

Linuo Glassworks Group

Neubor Glass Srl



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cchdzw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900