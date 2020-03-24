SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company and a pioneer in secure AI-driven networks, today announced the launch of Mist Premium Analytics, a new service that offers enterprises a comprehensive network visibility and business insights platform to support the increasing demands of digital transformation projects. As a complement to existing Mist wireless, wired and location subscription services and the Marvis AI engine, Mist Premium Analytics helps simplify data collection across heterogenous network, security and location domains and converts that data into actionable insights for better capacity planning, optimal user experiences and positive business outcomes for today’s digital businesses.

“End-to-end network visibility into network, security and location behavior is traditionally both complex and costly because of disparate systems, organizational silos and the lack of an overarching intelligence engine to tie all the pieces together,” said Sudheer Matta, VP of Products at Juniper Mist. “With Mist Premium Analytics, we solve this challenge by taking data from numerous systems and turning it into actionable insights for better IT and business decisions.”

Premium Network Analytics

Mist Premium Analytics gives enterprises insight into network performance and user experiences for all endpoints, thus enabling proactive capacity planning for heterogenous networks. This makes it easier and faster for customers to correlate data across their multi-vendor network solutions. The Mist Premium Analytics service visualizes the data through dashboards and rich reporting capabilities, thus eliminating the need for customers to request additional resources from their BI teams which are inundated with data insight requests.

With these premium network analytics, Juniper Mist customers can do the following:

Improve insight into Wide Area Network (WAN) performance in branch/retail offices with Link Quality of Experience (QoE) and Application QoE

Get insight into usage patterns of Wireless LANs (WLANs) to predict trends and adapt to changing requirements such as soaring bandwidth needs or increased client density

Compare & contrast data from a Mist network with other data sources from third-party providers

Get a full stack view into network performance for heterogeneous networks

Premium Engagement Analytics

By leveraging Mist Location services (either standalone or with complementary location technologies from Mist’s ecosystem of partners), Juniper Mist customers can improve business insights with customizable reporting and analytics that leverage location-based contextual information. This enables customers to better understand employee, shopper and guest behavior, as well as understand process workflows. Some real-world applications include:

Improving shopper engagement to boost experience and revenue

Understanding the traffic flow of customers in a venue

Optimizing sales associate allocation based on historical shopper/guest traffic pattern trends

Streamlining workflows in a manufacturing plant

Understanding the return on marketing spend in retail environments

Understanding space utilization of employees in a campus or building

The Mist Premium Analytics service, which includes both network analytics and engagement analytics capabilities to boost insights for IT and business teams, can analyze up to one year of data and provides fully customizable queries and reporting.

The Mist Premium Analytics service will be available on April 1st from Mist’s network of value-added resellers and managed service providers. To learn more, visit our website at: https://www.mist.com/premium-analytics-service/

