Key Highlights



The global AI-enabled chatbots market will exceed $3B USD by 2025

Hybrid voice and text chatbots market will reach $534M USD globally by 2025

The use of conversational AI will revolutionize customer relationship management

The global market for conversational AI in telemarketing will reach $169.8M USD by 2025

Conversational AI will also improve telemarketing efficiency but become major robocall issue

AI-based chatbots are poised to become the norm by 2025 as contact centers increase automation



Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled chatbots are taking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to a new level as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and consumer-to-business communications is both automated and improved by way of push and pull of the right information at the right time. Chatbots also provide benefits to customers as both existing clients and prospects enjoy the freedom to interact on their own terms. Our research indicates that over 50% of customer queries may be managed today via AI-based chatbots.



As the interface between humans and computers evolves from an "operational" interface (Websites and traditional Apps) to an increasingly more "conversational" interface expectations about how humans communicate, consume content, use apps, and engage in commerce will change dramatically. This transformation is poised to impact virtually every aspect of marketing and sales operations for every industry vertical. For example, AI-enabled voice chat, also known as conversational AI, provides a completely human-like experience and will completely replace human-based CRM in some industries.



Based on our primary and exclusive research into prepaid wireless service provider customer care, the author believes that prepaid wireless service providers (and some post-paid service MVNOs) will be the likely first and best target service areas for AI-based CRM. More specifically, carriers will look beyond AI-based chatbots and other online CRM automation tools towards conversational AI, which will become very important for both cost reduction and customer satisfaction. This is because conversational AI will provide the best combination of human-like interaction, but with the full knowledge base of carrier service information.



Next generation chatbots will leverage hybrid voice and text solutions to provide an increasingly seamless and human-like communications experience. Conversational AI is continuing to evolve, eventually anticipated to provide a near perfect replacement for human CRM interaction, with fewer errors, and improved opportunities for product and service upsell to consumers as well as greater overall satisfaction.

