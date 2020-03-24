Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X (Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) Industry Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The V2X industry is thriving with advances in automotive connectivity, to which great importance has been attached by car producing powers worldwide, and it is vigorously promoted and deployed about which the development plans, laws & regulations, technical criteria, and pilot construction are in full swing in different countries.



Till 2025, the intelligent vehicles with conditional autonomy will be spawned in China, LTE-V2X and other networks will be regionally viable, 5G-V2X will be progressively available on expressways and in some cities, and the high-precision spatial-temporal datum service network will be fully covered, according to the Strategy for Innovative Development of Intelligent Vehicles circulated by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in February 2020. An intelligent vehicle system with Chinese standards will be established between 2035 and 2050.



Two V2X technology roadmaps prevail worldwide, i.e., IEEE802.11p (DSRC) and C-V2X (Cellular-V2X). Application layer standards are drafted differently by countries.



C-V2X springs up and wins the hearts of industry insiders since it is far superior to DSRC. C-V2X, encompassing LTE-V2X and 5G-V2X, gets energetically promoted in China.



In December 2019, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) passed a resolution with one accord that most spectrums of 5.9GHz band will be reallocated and they will be dedicated for the unlicensed spectrum technology and the C-V2X technology. Over the past two decades, 75MHz in the 5.9GHz band was used for DSRC, but FCC seeking to revise the rules pointed out that DSRC is at a standstill for many years, particularly in April 2019 when Toyota stopped using DSRC V2X technology.



5G NR based V2X will boost the development of fully automated vehicles.

C-V2X (incl. LTE-V2X, 5G-V2X) is based on 3GPP specifications. LTE-V2X evolves towards 5G-V2X.



3GPP R14 standards supporting LTE-V2X was issued in 2017; 3GPP R15 standards that support LTE-V2X enhanced (LTE-eV2X) were formally completed in June 2018; 3GPP R16+ standards supportive for 5G-V2X started to be studied in June 2018.



LTE-V2X is designed mainly to enable driver assistance, improve road safety, efficiency and comfort. NR-V2X, a fusion of communication technologies, big data, artificial intelligence, among others, suffice autonomous driving and other new features better. 5G NR V2X standards are rapidly underway and physical layer specifications plan to be nailed down in March 2020.



Among the 25 projects about Rel-17 that were established at the 3GPP RAN Meeting held in Spain in December 2019, a standardization project - 5G new radio sidelink enhancement - will be a souped-up version of Rel-16 NR-V2X sidelink. Also, the technology roadmap of 3GPP 5G 3rd edition (Rel-17) was made explicitly during the Meeting. Noticeably, Chinese operators initiated and joined many projects of criteria constitution about 3GPP RAN R17.

Key Topics Covered:



1 V2X Technologies and Development Trends

1.1 Tendencies of V2X Telematics

1.1.1 Definition of V2X Telematics and Market Size

1.1.2 Place of V2X in Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) Industry Chain

1.1.3 Typical Applications of V2X

1.1.4 Typical Use of 5G NR-V2X in Autonomous Driving

1.1.5 Fusion of MEC and C-V2X

1.1.6 Policies on V2X Telematics Worldwide

1.1.7 Development Trend of Global V2X Telematics Industry

1.1.8 Development Trend of China's V2X Telematics Industry

1.2 V2X Technology Roadmaps

1.3 C-V2X Evolution and Standardization

1.4 C-V2X Industrialization and Prospects

1.4.1 5GAA Alliance to Facilitate Global Deployments of C-V2X Technology

1.4.2 Timeline for Commercial Deployment of 3GPP C-V2X (V2V/V2I)

1.4.3 Timeline for V2X Promotion and Commercialization in China

1.4.4 C-V2X Progress in China

1.4.5 Path of C-V2X Implementation and Difficulties in China

1.4.6 Route for C-V2X Commercialization in China

1.4.7 Strategy for Promoting C-V2X Commercialization in China; Expressways and Urban Roads

1.4.8 C-V2X Industry Chain Involving Chip Vendors, Equipment Suppliers, and Integrators

1.4.9 China C-V2X Industry Map and Members' Shares

1.4.10 Timetable for C-V2X Industrialization

1.5 MEC and 5G Application

1.5.1 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)

1.5.2 ICT Companies' Rush to MEC Technology

1.5.3 5G V2X as the Network Foundation for the Development of Autonomous Driving Technology

1.5.4 Use of 5G uRLLC in ICV

1.5.5 Edge Computing and Network Slicing

1.5.6 5G Network Makes Highly Automated Driving Possible

1.6 Trend of V2X Application and OEMs' Plan of Deployments

1.6.1Fusion of C-V2X and T-Box

1.6.2 V2X BOX

1.6.3 C-V2X Integration Strategy Roadmap

1.6.4 Parameters and Quotations of Latest C-V2X Modules at the End of 2019

1.6.5 Summary of Chinese Automakers' C-V2X Deployment Plans

1.6.6 Summary of Foreign Automakers' V2X Deployment Plans

1.7 V2X Market Size Estimation

1.7.1 Global Sales and Ownership Forecast of Connected Vehicles

1.7.2 Global and Chinese Telematics Market Size and Penetration Forecast



2 CVIS Technology and Development Trend

2.1 CVIS Policy Guidance and Path of Implementation

2.1.1 V2X CVIS Is Necessary for Autonomous Driving

2.1.2 CVIS Is the Foundation for Massive Use of Self-driving Cars

2.1.3 National CVIS Vehicle Side Strategy Guidance

2.1.4 V2X Pilots Promoted by MIIT and MOT

2.1.5 Six Orientations in National Traffic Control Network and Smart Road Pilots

2.1.6 CVIS Technology Roadmaps

2.2 CVIS Architecture and Applied Scenarios

2.3 CVIS Demonstrations

2.4 The Demand for Smart Road Construction and Market Size

2.4.1 Levels of Intelligent Connected Road Systems and Interpretations

2.4.2 Intelligent Connected Road and Autonomy Levels

2.4.3 Intelligent Connected Road System Architecture

2.4.5 Intelligent Expressways Market Forecast



3 V2X Terminals and System Solution Providers

3.1 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies

3.1.1 Profile

3.1.2 Operation Data

3.1.3 Products

3.1.4 Technology Roadmap

3.1.5 C-V2X Solutions

3.1.6 Clients and Partners

3.1.7 V2X Demo Cases

3.2 Beijing Wanji Technology

3.2.1 Profile

3.2.2 Operation Data

3.2.3 Products

3.2.4 V2X Demo Cases

3.3 Ningbo Joyson Electronic

3.3.1 Profile

3.3.2 Operation Data

3.3.3 Development Strategy

3.3.4 Telematics Products

3.4 Neusoft Group

3.4.1 Profile

3.4.2 Operation Data

3.4.3 Automotive Operations

3.4.4 V2X Solutions

3.4.5 V2X Products

3.4.6 T-Box Technology Roadmap

3.4.7 T-Box Clients

3.5 China TransInfo Technology

3.5.1 Profile

3.5.2 Operation Data

3.5.3 R&D System

3.5.4 Developments

3.5.5 V2X Demo Cases

3.6 Gosuncn Technology Group

3.6.1 Profile

3.6.2 Operation Data

3.6.3 Development Strategy

3.6.4 Products

3.6.5 V2X Demo Cases

3.6.6 Introduction to Gosuncn Welink

3.6.7 Development Plan of Gosuncn Welink

3.7 Nebula Link

3.7.1 Profile

3.7.2 Development History

3.7.3 Products

3.7.4 V2X Demo Cases

3.8 Huali SmartWays Technology

3.8.1 Profile

3.8.2 Development History

3.8.3 Products

3.8.4 Cooperation Cases

3.9 Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute (CIDI)

3.9.1 Profile

3.9.2 Product Solutions

3.9.3 V2X Cases

3.10 NavInfo

3.10.1 Profile

3.10.2 Development History

3.10.3 Business Layout

3.10.4 Development Strategy

3.10.5 V2X Demo Cases

3.11 Qianxun SI

3.11.1 Profile

3.11.2 Strategic Deployment

3.11.3 Business Range

3.11.4 Products

3.11.5 V2X Demo Cases

3.12 Baidu

3.12.1 Baidu Apollo Unveiled CVIS Open Source Scheme

3.12.2 Baidu Apollo CVIS Open Source Technology Roadmap

3.12.3 Product Technologies

3.12.4 V2X Demo Cases

3.13 Alibaba

3.13.1 CVIS Autonomous Driving Solutions

3.13.2 Development Strategy

3.14 Cohda Wireless

3.14.1 Profile

3.14.2 Products

3.15 Commsignia

3.15.1 Profile

3.15.2 Development Course

3.15.3 Commsignia V2X Hardware

3.15.4 Commsignia V2X Software

3.15.5 Commsignia C-V2X Technology Evolution

3.16 Bosch

3.16.1 Overall Strategy for Autonomous Driving

3.16.2 V2X Strategy

3.16.3 V2X Products

3.17 Savari

3.17.1 Profile

3.17.2 Technologies and Products

3.17.3 Partners and Investors

3.18 Harman

3.18.1 Profile

3.18.2 Products

3.18.3 Future Plan of Harman TCU/T-Box

3.19 LG Electronics

3.19.1 Profile

3.19.2 Products and Technologies

3.20 Panasonic Ficosa

3.20.1 Profile

3.20.2 Products

3.20.3 V2X Applied Cases

3.21 Continental

3.21.1 Profile

3.21.2 Products and Technologies



4 V2X Chip and Module Vendors

4.1 Huawei Technologies

4.1.1 Overall Planning for Intelligent Connected Vehicle

4.1.2 ICV Layout and Customers

4.1.3 Deployment in C-V2X Telematics

4.1.4 Product Technology

4.1.5 Balong 765 Chip

4.1.6 Evolution of Huawei T-Box

4.1.7 Huawei's Prediction of Global Intelligent Light Poles

4.1.8 Huawei CVIS Trend

4.2 Qualcomm

4.2.1 Composition of Qualcomm Autonomous Driving Platform

4.2.2 Product Technology

4.2.3 Use of Qualcomm C-V2X Chipset

4.3 Autotalks

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Products

4.3.3 Product Application

4.4 NXP

4.4.1 Product Technology

4.4.2 In-car T-Box Solutions

4.4.3 Product Application

4.5 Datang GohighSec (CICT)

4.5.1 Profile of CICT

4.5.2 Industrial Layout of CICT

4.5.3 Development Course of V2X CVIS Products

4.5.4 Products and Technologies

4.5.5 Technology Roadmap and Planning

4.5.6 Collaborations

4.5.7 Applied Cases

4.6 Quectel Wireless Solutions

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Development History

4.6.3 Operation Data

4.6.4 Product Technology

4.6.5 Superiority in Automotive-grade Module and Clients

4.6.6 Applied Cases

4.7 ZTE Corporation

4.7.1 Development Strategy

4.7.2 Product Technology

4.7.3 Partners



