RENO, Nev., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reno Sub-Systems (Reno), a developer of high performance Radio Frequency (RF) matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale semiconductor manufacturing, today introduced Velocity™ Multi-level RF matching technology, the first technology that can match process impedance changes in microseconds and match sequential multiple power levels with precision. Benefits of this approach include plasma stability, accurate power delivery, and fast tuning for accelerated processing times. The new technology targets manufacturing nodes at or below 10nm.



“Reno continues to dominate the industry with our novel and inventive technologies to advance subsystem performance to meet the needs of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing,” said John Voltz, senior vice president, business development at Reno Subsystems. “With orders of our Velocity Matching Networks steadily growing over the past year, technology advances like the level-to-level matching capability truly move the bar for subsystem performance and are exclusive to Reno’s products. We’re already working with customers to integrate this new approach into their volume production environments.”

About Multi-Level Matching

Reno’s Multi-Level matching provides fast and precise impedance matching for semiconductor processes that use multiple nonzero pulse levels. An RF source provides two or more nonzero pulse levels to the solid-state matching network. Reno's solid-state matching network treats each pulse level as a separate match, determines parameters and adjusts at least one of the Electronically Variable Capacitors (EVC™) to provide the best match configuration for that level. Reno’s forward-thinking, Multi-Level matching technology provides flexibility to address the future challenges in RF matching. Reno's Multi-Level technology enables customers to reduce wafer-level variability through fast matching and reducing the reflected power for each level.

About Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems Inc. has developed new and disruptive technologies for the semiconductor and advanced microelectronic industries. Leveraging its patented technologies, Reno has demonstrated the highest performance radio frequency matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale manufacturing processes. Reno has generated strong customer demand based on on-tool performance data, which has allowed the company to transition from technology and product development to high volume adoption within two years. For more information, please visit https://renosubsystems.com .

