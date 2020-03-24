PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Inovio made a series of misleading statements to investors about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which artificially inflated the value of the Company’s shares during the Class Period and resulted in significant investor losses.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased shares of Inovio’s stock during the Class Period may, no later than May 12, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

