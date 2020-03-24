SAN MATEO, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey launched several new resources to help address the challenges that many are faced with during the COVID-19 global crisis. The new resources, including real-time data and survey tools, aim to help make every voice count during a time when human connection and experiences are more important than ever.
“The COVID-19 crisis is challenging every organization on every continent. Much of the world is in isolation from human contact, whether that is working or learning remotely. The depth and duration of an economic recession are uncertain, but so are the effects on our employees’ livelihood and wellbeing,” said Zander Lurie, CEO at SurveyMonkey. “SurveyMonkey can help by being an essential resource for organizations, customers and the community to make every voice count.”
For those who are looking for other ways to help, SurveyMonkey offers charitable incentives of fifty cents per completed survey, providing donations for partner charities of the respondents’ choice through its Contribute platform.
