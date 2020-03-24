SAN MATEO, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey launched several new resources to help address the challenges that many are faced with during the COVID-19 global crisis. The new resources, including real-time data and survey tools, aim to help make every voice count during a time when human connection and experiences are more important than ever.



Tracked through SurveyMonkey Audience, anyone can now have access on Americans’ thoughts and feelings about coronavirus, the economy and everything in between. Survey Questionnaire Templates: With many people working remotely, leaders can use survey questionnaire templates to help understand what their employees are thinking, feeling and prioritizing during the COVID-19 crisis. Similarly, school systems face unique logistical challenges as they attempt to implement distance learning programs for students with variable needs and access to resources. Written by the company’s survey research experts, these new survey templates can help users easily collect, analyze and act on feedback: Coronavirus template for leaders and HR : Designed for executive leadership teams to keep a pulse on employees’ wellbeing and ensure they have the support to work remotely. Work from home check-in : Designed to be sent regularly by managers to assess whether employees who are working remotely have the proper support. K-12 Distance Learning : Designed to help K-12 school administrators understand how to best serve students and parents in a distance learning environment. For a period of time, SurveyMonkey is also offering discounted plans for students and educators. An additional resource is available to help users understand and decide if they should send a survey, and a step-by-step guide on deploying a coronavirus employee survey.

“The COVID-19 crisis is challenging every organization on every continent. Much of the world is in isolation from human contact, whether that is working or learning remotely. The depth and duration of an economic recession are uncertain, but so are the effects on our employees’ livelihood and wellbeing,” said Zander Lurie, CEO at SurveyMonkey. “SurveyMonkey can help by being an essential resource for organizations, customers and the community to make every voice count.”

For those who are looking for other ways to help, SurveyMonkey offers charitable incentives of fifty cents per completed survey, providing donations for partner charities of the respondents’ choice through its Contribute platform .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.