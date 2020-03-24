NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:



Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV)

The investigation concerns whether Forty Seven and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Forty Seven to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $95.50 per share. If you are a Forty Seven shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/forty-seven-inc-ftsv-stock-merger-gilead-sciences/ .

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

The investigation concerns whether Mobile Mini and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Mobile Mini to WillScot Corporation for 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock. If you are a Mobile Mini shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobile-mini-inc-mini-stock-merger-willscot-corporation/ .

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

The investigation concerns whether Meet Group and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Meet Group to ProSiebenSat.1’s and General Atlantic’s joint company, NuCom Group, for $6.30 per share. If you are a Meet Group shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/the-meet-group-inc-meet-stock-merger-nucom-group/ .

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Willis Towers to Aon plc for 1.08 Aon ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/ .

