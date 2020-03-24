NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:



Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV)

The investigation concerns whether Correvio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Correvio to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited for $0.42 per share. If you are a Correvio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/correvio-pharma-corp-corv-stock-merger-advanz/ .

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

The investigation concerns whether TerraForm Power and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of TerraForm Power to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. If you are a TerraForm Power shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/terraform-power-inc-terp-stock-merger-brookfield/ .

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS)

The investigation concerns whether Adesto and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Adesto to Dialog Semiconductor plc for $12.55 per share in cash. If you are an Adesto shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/adesto-technologies-corporation-iots-stock-merger-dialog-semiconductor/ .

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB)

The investigation concerns whether Cincinnati Bell and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cincinnati Bell to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $15.50 per share. If you are a Cincinnati Bell shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cincinnati-bell-inc-cbb-stock-merger-macquarie-infrastructure-partners/ .

